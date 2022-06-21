Northwest Spokane laundromat burglarized after driver plows through front entrance

A laundromat in Northwest Spokane was broken into and burglarized after a vehicle drove through its front entrance early in the morning on Tuesday, according to Spokane police.

Laundry Land, 2215 W. Wellesley Ave., sustained thousands of dollars in damage after an older cream or white Jeep with rusted paint rammed through its front doors. The shop’s windows, framing, floors, doors and front counter will all need extensive repairs totaling an estimated $15,000, laundromat manager Amber Ross said.

A Spokane Police Department spokesperson said the vehicle was reported stolen and was later discovered not far from the laundromat. Police still are looking for a suspect.

Almost nothing was taken from the business, Ross said, except for a set of washer keys and a comment box that was found in the vehicle and returned.

“All this was for nothing,” Ross said.

The laundromat is also neighbors with the Community Oriented Policing Services, a nonprofit crime prevention organization.

Laundry Land was the subject of another burglary about five years ago after someone broke in and stole the cash register, but the shop hasn’t had any other issues with crime, Ross said.

The laundromat will remain open, despite the heavy damages, and repair crews were already on their way to fix the building, she said Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact crime check at (509) 456-2233 and reference incident #2022-20104976.