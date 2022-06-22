Firefighters help man who tripped while hiking on hillside of Centennial Trail
UPDATED: Wed., June 22, 2022
First responders rescued a 55-year-old man who tripped and became disoriented while hiking Wednesday on a trail above the north bank of the Spokane River and about 50 feet below the Centennial Trail near Kendall Yards, according to the Spokane Fire Department.
Chief Brian Schaeffer said the man was uninjured and refused treatment after rescuers helped him up the bank toward the Centennial Trail.
Schaeffer said there are rocky trails all over the hillside, and it’s certainly possible for someone to lose their balance and slide. The incident was reported shortly before 3 p.m.
Schaeffer said it’s important that people be careful when hiking, biking and doing other outdoor activities. They should make sure they are aware of their situation and their capabilities, he said.
