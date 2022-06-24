AquaSox score five in seventh inning to rally past Indians

From staff reports

Spokane didn’t make Everett hitters work hard enough Friday night.

Everett took advantage of five walks in the seventh inning to score five runs, and the AquaSox roared back for a 7-5 win over Spokane in a Northwest League game at Avista Stadium that opened the second half of the season.

Spokane carried a 4-1 lead into the seventh before the AquaSox rallied.

Trent Tingelstad walked to lead off the inning. After a line out, Victor Labrada and Noelvi Marte each singled to load the bases.

Alberto Rodriguez and Andy Thomas walked in consecutive plate appearances to pull Everett within 4-3. Myles Miller followed with a two-run single to right field for a one-run lead, and James Parker’s fielder’s choice grounder drove in Thomas for a 6-4 edge.

Thomas added an RBI groundout in the eighth for Everett, which walked nine times against four Spokane pitchers. Seven batters in the starting lineup walked at least once for the AquaSox.

Zac Veen, who entered the game batting .221 in June to lower his season average to .259, cranked a two-run homer in the sixth to boost the Indians’ lead to 4-1.

Colin Simpson hit a solo homer in the first for Spokane, and Nic Kent and Julio Carreras each contributed an RBI single.