Things to do in Spokane for March 4-11 – Model Train Show, Naomi Shihab Nye and Motorcycle Show

Rocket Market Wine Class – A weekly wine class hosted by Rocket Market’s Kevin Murphy. Each week offers a new theme with wines to taste and snacks to pair. Call or visit rocketmarket.com to sign up. Fridays at 6:30 p.m. Rocket Market, 726 E. 43rd Ave. (509) 343-2253.

“The Page Turner Show” – Author Mikel Reuter and illustrator, Vicki West discuss their new book “The Mouse Who Wanted to Paint.” Listen at KYRS Community Radio, 88.1 and 92.3 or streamed at kyrs.org Friday, 1 p.m. Free.

Drop in and RPG – Play tabletop role playing games using cooperative problem solving. Open to adults and children ages 5 and older. Saturday, 1-3:45 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Flat Track Racing – The Spokane County fairgrounds hosts an indoor race for Flat Tracks. This is the sport of racing motorcycles on unpaved roads. Saturday, 4:30-7 p.m. Spokane County Fair and Expo Center, 404 N. Havana St., Spokane Valley. $15.

“Lights. Camera. Murder!” – Murder mystery party presented by Crime Scene Entertainment. Saturday, 6-9 p.m. 7940 W. Second St., Rathdrum. $29-$79.

Model Train Show – River City Modelers presents the spring model train and railroad show. More than 200 tables of all things railroad will be set up. Sunday, 9:30 a.m. Spokane County Fair and Expo Center, 404 N. Havana St., Spokane Valley. $6.

Uniontown Sausage Feed – 69th annual Sausage Feed at the Uniontown community building. Drive-thru only. Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Uniontown Community Building, 206 S. Montgomery St., Uniontown. $15. (509) 229-3555.

Snowshoe Tour at 49 – Tour trails of 49 Degrees North with a guide. Cost includes trail pass, poles, snowshoes and lunch. Ages 15 and older. Sunday, 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. 49 Degrees North, 3311 Flowery Trail Road, Chewelah. $43. (509) 935-6649.

Climate Change in the Rural Northwest: Learning From Malden – Scott Hokonson discusses the urgency of planning to be resilient to our changing climate and lessons learned from the 2020 Whitman County wildfires that can help other communities in the Inland Northwest. Monday, 6 p.m. Gonzaga University, 502 E. Boone Ave. Free. (509) 328-4220.

SCC Hagan Center Diversity Series Speaker: Naomi Shihab Nye – Naomi Shihab Nye is an American poet, editor, songwriter and novelist. She has published or contributed to more than 30 volumes of poetry. At 1 p.m., Nye will lead a virtual poetry workshop and at 6:30 p.m., join for an interview followed by a Q&A. Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. Spokane Community College, 1810 N. Greene St. Free.

“National Geographic Live! Untamed” – Filmmaker Filipe DeAndrade presents his journey as the star of Nat Geo’s digital series “Untamed.” Wednesday, 7 p.m. Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox, 1001 W. Sprague Ave. $25. (509) 624-1200.

Inland Northwest Motorcycle Show – The Inland Northwest Motorcycle Show features Seattle Cossacks stunt show, indoor swap meet, biker bar, gas giveaway and more. Cash only. Friday, 3-8 p.m. Spokane County Fair and Expo Center, 404 N. Havana St., Spokane Valley. $12.