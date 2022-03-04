State 1B, 2B consolation roundup: Colfax boys make plays late to beat Lake Roosevelt

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s State 2B/1B basketball tournament action at the Spokane Arena on Friday.

Boys 2B

(3) Colfax 79, (9) Lake Roosevelt 77: John Lustig made two free throws with 10.4 seconds left and the Bulldogs (19-6) outlasted the Raiders (16-8) in a loser-out game.

Lake Roosevelt had a final opportunity to force overtime or win the game after securing the rebound when Damian Demler missed the front end of a 1-and-1.

Rather than attempting a winning 3-point attempt, the Raiders’ Chase Clark drove the ball baseline and was met under the basket by the Bulldogs’ Carsen Gray, who drew a charging call.

Colfax will play 10th-seeded Columbia (Burbank) at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the fourth/sixth-place game.

(10) Columbia (Burbank) 61, Toutle Lake 47: Parker Nelson scored 19 points and the 10th-seeded Coyotes (24-2) defeated the 11th-seeded Ducks (17-11) in a loser-out game.

Zach Swanson paced Toutle Lake with 24 points and seven rebounds. Columbia made a concerted effort to slow down the perimeter game for the Ducks, limiting them to 26% from the field and 21% on 3-pointers.

Columbia advances to play No. 3 Colfax in a fourth/sixth place game on Saturday at 9:30 a.m.

Girls 2B

(1) La Conner 69, (6) Lake Roosevelt 61: Sarah Cook scored 25 points and the top-seeded Braves (22-2) rebounded from a quarterfinal loss to beat the Raiders (12-4).

Ellie Marble added 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Braves.

Audrey Hansen led the Raiders with 18 points.

La Conner will play Raymond in the fourth/sixth-place game Saturday at 8 a.m.

(5) Raymond 56, (8) Chief Leschi 42: The Seagulls (20-3) outscored the Warriors (13-7) 20-6 in the second quarter en route to a loser-out victory.

Raymond’s Kyra Gardner scored a game-high 24 points.

Boys 1B

(7) Lummi Nation 65, (4) Willapa Valley 59: Duncan Toby posted a double-double of 22 points and 10 rebounds, and the Blackhawks (17-4) defeated the Vikings (20-6) in a loser-out game.

Lummi Nation will face Moses Lake Christian/Covenant Christian School for fourth/sixth place at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

(6) Moses Lake Chr./Covenant 55, (8) DeSales 41: Pierre Boorman scored 22 points and the Lions (23-3) beat the Irish (21-6) in a loser-out game.

The Lions outscored the Irish 17-5 in the fourth quarter.

Girls 1B

(6) Mossyrock 46, (10) Naselle 12: The Vikings (12-6) held the Comets (14-11) to single-digit scoring in each quarter to win a loser-out game.

The Vikings’ Payton Torrev more than doubled the Comets, scoring 25 points.

Mossyrock and Pomeroy will meet to decide fourth and sixth places at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

(8) Pomeroy 63, (4) Wilbur-Creston-Keller 39: Keely Maves scored 27 points and the Pirates (16-6) cruised by the Wildcats (13-7) in a loser-out game.