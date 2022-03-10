Arts Wrap: ‘Plaza Suite’ opens at Civic Theatre, Crosby House reopens, Irish Dance and North Idaho Philharmonia

Spokane Civic Theatre’s production of “Plaza Suite” opens this weekend in the Firth J. Chew Studio Theatre. Written by four-time Tony Award winner Neil Simon, “Plaza Suite” follows a trio of couples as each occupies a particular suite at the Plaza Hotel.

Sam and Karen’s stay, much like their long-suffering marriage, can’t seem to end fast enough while high school sweethearts Muriel and Jesse never want to leave. Norma and Roy arrive ready to celebrate their daughter’s wedding but find themselves struggling to convince their daughter to leave her bathroom and walk down the aisle.

Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. from Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sundays through April 3. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students ages 5-25. For more information, visit spokanecivictheatre.com. And check back next week for a review.

Crosby House reopens

Bing Crosby’s childhood home, located on Gonzaga University’s campus, will reopen Monday. The house, built by Crosby’s father and two uncles in 1911, contains more than 200 pieces of memorabilia from throughout Crosby’s life, including gold records, trophies, awards and the Academy Award he won for his performance in “Going My Way” (1944).

Exhibit hours are from 1-4 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Visitors are required to wear a mask through March 25. Parking is available behind the house at 508 E. Sharp Ave. For more information, visit the Bing Crosby House on Facebook. Admission is free.

Harran School of Irish Dance

The Spokane Folklore Society’s “Irish Ceili Dance Party” will feature Irish dance classes led by Harran School of Irish Dance director Caitlin Trusler with music provided by Irish band Banna Damhsa on Saturday at 7 p.m. The event is located at East Spokane Grange, 1621 N. Park Road.

Tickets are $8 for Spokane Folklore Society members and $11 for nonmembers; admission is free for attendees ages 18 and younger. For more information, visit spokanefolklore.org.

North Idaho Philharmonia

The North Idaho Philharmonia will present “Between Earth and Heaven” on March 25 at 7 p.m. Led by conductor Jan Pellant, the concert will feature W.A. Mozart’s Symphony No. 5, Antonin Dvorak’s “Czech Suite” in D Major and Camille Saint-Saëns “Carnival of the Animals.” The concert will be given at Sandpoint’s Panida Theater, 300 N. First Ave.

The program will feature guest pianists Melody Puller and Matthew Goodrich. The Philharmonia will also give a family concert featuring Puller and Goodrich on March 26 at 2 p.m. Puller and Goodrich will perform an arrangement of Saint-Saens’ “Carnival of the Animals” written for two pianos and Maurice Ravel’s Mother Goose Suite (“Ma mère l’Oye”).

During both performances of “The Carnival of Animals,” a narrator will share “whimsical poems to introduce the instrumental voices of various animals featured in the composition.” For more information, visit sandpointconservatory.org/northidahophil.