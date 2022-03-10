Police identify suspect in South Hill drive-by shooting that left 28-year-old dead

Spokane police have identified a suspect for the drive-by shooting last week on the South Hill that left a 28-year-old man dead.

Police are trying to locate Steven Blain Bronowski Sr., 56, in the killing of Ammar Johnson on March 2 at an apartment on the 1100 block of West Seventh Avenue between Jefferson and Monroe streets, according to a Spokane Police Department news release. Bronowski has arrest warrants for second-degree murder, first-degree assault and drive-by shooting, officers said.

Police were called to the apartment building around 5:15 a.m. for shots fired, Spokane police Sgt. Stephen Anderson said last week. Anderson said officers discovered Johnson dead inside an apartment.

Johnson died from a gunshot wound of the head, the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s office said on its website. The office determined the manner of death as a homicide.

People with information about the incident or Bronowski are asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference report No. 2022-20034942.