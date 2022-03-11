Washington records
UPDATED: Fri., March 11, 2022
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Chad M. Gilbertson and Jackelyn A. McKee, both of Spokane.
Kenneth W. Matley and Christopher J. Russell, both of Spokane.
Daniel D. Bolton and Morgan R. Anderson, both of Spokane.
Nicholas J. Lawrence and Melanie L. Vance, both of Spokane.
Jaime L. King and Natasha J. Vigil, both of Spokane.
Steven J. Kanaga and Fangying Wang, both of Medical Lake.
Shawn J. Preston and Kristie A. Townsend, both of Spokane.
Michael L. Fry and Krisit M. McCann, both of Nine Mile Falls.
Aaron P. Suominen and Wendy D. Nokes, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Neil Grenning v. James Key and Ann Wise, civil rights complaint.
Stacey A. Leaming v. Ridpath Club Apartments LLC and Black Realty Management Inc., complaint for damages.
Davide Trezzi and Stephanie Cape v. Larson Motors Inc., complaint for damages and injunctive relief.
Deborah E. Kirk v. Bryan J. and Marissa K. Dore, seeking damages from a motor vehicle collision.
Washington State Council of County and City Employees and AFSCME Council 2 v. Spokane County, complaint for declaratory judgment.
Goodale & Barbieri Company v. Johnathan Pacheco, restitution of premises.
Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. Debra Young, restitution of premises.
Barbara Chilson v. Pamela Parker, money claimed owed.
Lilac City Properties LLC v. Peter Allen, restitution of premises.
Robert Boatsman, et al., v. City of Spokane Valley, land use petition.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Erickson, Michelle G. and Christopher J.
Gulick, Dianna and Theodore D.
Hilderbrand, Clay R. and Melissa
Kuhn, Nicole L. and Brian W.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Tony Hazel
Matthew A. Flynn, 31; $1,025 in restitution, 15 days in jail with credit given for 15 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to residential burglary, theft of a firearm and violation of order.
Robert T. Olsen Jr., 67; four days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to three counts of criminal mischief.
Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren
Kelly M. Wood-Williams, 59; seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespassing and third-degree theft.
Judge Rachelle E. Anderson
Roshad T.D. Grant, 27; four months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
Scott B. Delago, 39; $288.21 in restitution, 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
Teresa A. Lummus, 48; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to three counts of criminal mischief, fourth-degree assault, violation of order and harassment.
Judge John O. Cooney
Joshua L. Carter, 34; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan
Amber D. Spiers, 35; 30 days in jail, first-degree building trespassing and vehicle trespassing.
Judge Donna Wilson
Robert A. Delvechio, 45; 11 days in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated and making a false statement to a public servant.
Cameron T. McGillicuddy, 33; 11 days in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.
Joseph T. Snell, 43; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, harassment.
Judge Richard M. Leland
Marc R. Palmer, 31; 20 days in jail, first-degree negligent driving.
Jesse S. Weigel, 22; $990.50 fine, four days in jail, 12 months of probation, second-degree driving with a suspended license, driving while intoxicated.
Zoya Zhuk, 46; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless endangerment.
