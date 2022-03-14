St. Patrick’s Day food, libations and events in town

Topping off a week of St. Patrick’s Day festivities, Shawn O’Donnell’s American Grille and Irish Pub will host an all-day celebration Thursday featuring traditional Irish food and drink, live music, dancing and a visit from “St. Patrick of Spokane.” Doors open at 10 a.m.

“St. Patrick’s Day is a great way to share Irish hospitality,” co-owner Molly O’Donnell said. Sure, it’s often written off as a “drinking holiday,” O’Donnell explained, but it’s also a day for celebrating Irish history and traditions.

Crooked Kilt, Spokane County Pipes & Drum and MSD Irish Dancers will perform from 2-4 p.m. Shea Tea Irish Band will provide live music from 6-9 p.m.

When it comes to St. Patrick’s Day meals, O’Donnell recommends trying their classic corned beef and cabbage. Prepared using a family recipe, the dish is served with braised cabbage and colcannon Irish mashed potatoes.

For guests concerned about crowds or those who might prefer to celebrate at home, O’Donnell’s offers delivery through UberEats and takeout service through their walk-up window.

If you go: 719 N. Monroe St., (509) 326-7251, shawnodonnells.com

O’Doherty’s Irish Grille will be filling tables on a first-come, first-serve basis, so expect a wait. After doors open at 10 a.m., O’Doherty’s St. Patrick’s Day celebrations will feature live music, singing, dancing, Guinness and green beer, as well as bagpipers and their traditional sausage toss.

If you go: 525 W. Spokane Falls Blvd., (509) 747-0322, odohertyspub.com

“Boogie on St. Pat’s,” Bolo’s Sports Bar & Grill and the Inland Empire Blues Society will host a themed dance and costume contest in honor of the day. Prizes will be awarded for the best and brightest green Irish attire. Organizers invite guests to party like a leprechaun with Bobby Patterson and the Two Tones. The event at Bolo’s Sports Bar & Grill begins at 6:30 p.m. This event is for ages 21 and older.

If you go: 116 S. Best Road, Spokane Valley, (509) 891-8995, bolosbarandgrill.com. For more information, visit Inland Empire Blues Society on Facebook.

For anyone hoping to get crafty with their celebrations, try Pinot’s Pallete. Instructors will lead visitors through a “sip and paint” demonstration featuring Shamrock the Gnome fueled by beer and wine from local vendors. This event is for ages 21 and older. Reservations are $42 per person.

If you go: 319 W. Sprague Ave., (509), 290-5098, pinotspalette.com

Celebrations this weekend

Even though St. Patrick’s Day is on Thursday, the celebrations continue this weekend because why not?

On Saturday, attendees from all over the region will celebrate the fifth annual Lucky’s St. Patrick’s Day Crawl. Starting at Fast Eddie’s (1 W. Spokane Falls Blvd.) at 4 p.m., the crawl also includes Boombox, Borracho Tacos & Tequileria, Flatstick, Gamer’s Arcade Bar and Lions Lair.

Themed specials will be available at each location. An after-party hosted by Borracho Tacos & Tequileria will run from 10 p.m. until midnight. This event is for ages 21 and older. Tickets are $20-$25.

If you go: visit eventbrite.com and search “The 5th Annual Lucky’s St. Patrick’s Day Crawl – Spokane.”