From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Timothy D. Schueler and Geneva M. Hauck, both of Cheney.

Aaron M. Henderson and Kelsie F. Fink, both of Spokane.

Abdelilah Erroufi v. Kristine E. Alhassan, both of Airway Heights.

Jesse A. Murray and Courtney R. Vaughn, both of Spokane.

John M. Davis and Sandra S. Sadera, both of Spokane Valley.

Gabriel S. Asencio and Celia G. Ortiz, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Hannah J. Engle, et al., v. Providence Health and Services, Sacred Heart Medical Center, Jeremy J. Casey, et al., medical malpractice.

American Family Mutual Insurance v. Ashley Williamson, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

American Family Mutual Insurance v. Charles E. Evenson, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

American Family Mutual Insurance v. Shane R. Barnett, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Corrin M. Fields v. Elko N. Aono, Mukogawa Fort Wright Institute, et al., complaint.

Jassamyne Campbell v. David and Elizabeth Carlson and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Deer Creek Investors LLC v. Jadeyn Williams-Draine, restitution of premises.

McCathren Management and Real Estate Services Inc. v. Keoni Jennings, restitution of premises.

Homeriver Washington LLC v. Austin M. League, restitution of premises.

SG Morin & Son Inc v. James Eby, restitution of premises.

Holley Mason - 20 LLC v. Cypress Creek Sports LLC, restitution of premises.

Yong S. Leon v. Roy Pollard, restitution of premises.

Steven Otten v. Curtis Tillit, restitution of premises.

Bryan Schultz v. Tad Schmaltz, restitution of premises.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Spicer, Brittini M. and Goel, Sunny

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony Hazel

Keilsee K. Leisle, 25; 19 days in jail, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Chase B. Ripley, 22; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of tampering with physical evidence and false swearing.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Teresa J. Wang, also known as Teresa J. Hubert, 54; 13 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to felony driving while intoxicated and failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Dann T. Babcox Jr., 28; six days in jail with credit given for six days served, third-degree possession of stolen property.

Andrey A. Bovdyr, 38; 70 days in jail, unlawful use/storage in loader zone.

Jaycee W. Carrywater, 22; 30 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

Patrick S. J. Cook, 51; 43 days in jail with credit given for 43 days served, third-degree theft.