10 under $10 for March 18-25 – Rajah Bose’s ‘Midlife,’ Linda Thorson, ‘Portal to Spring’ and Oscar Shorts

1 “Middlelife” – 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily through March 25, Whitworth University’s Bryan Oliver Gallery, 300 W. Hawthorne Road. Photographer Rajah Bose presents a retrospective exhibit exploring his life and developing perspective in images. For more information, visit whitworth.edu and search “Rajah Bose” and call (509) 777-3258. Admission: FREE

2 Linda Thorson – 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily through March, Pottery Place Plus, 203 N. Washington St. Pottery Place Plus will be featuring Linda Thorson for the month of March. Raised in Lewiston, Thorson’s work is influenced by her travels through Europe, Asia and Africa. For more information, visit potteryplaceplus.com and call (509) 327-6920. Admission: FREE

3 “Portal to Spring” – 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Wednesday-Saturday through March, New Moon Art Gallery, 1326 E. Sprague Ave, Suite B. Artist Marcia McDonald presents a collection of oil-on-canvas works exploring Mother Nature at New Moon Art Gallery. For more information, visit manicmoonandmore.com. Admission: FREE

4 “Safari” – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. Blue Door Theatre’s approach to “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” Rated for mature audiences. Reservations are recommended. For more information, visit bluedoortheatre.com and call (509) 747-7045. Admission: $8

5 Kari Marguerite – 6 p.m. Friday, Dry Fly Distilling Tasting Room, 1021 W. Riverside Ave. Jazz, soul and pop artist Kari Marguerite visits Dry Fly Distilling Tasting Room. This event is for ages 21 and older. For more information, visit dryflydistilling.com. Admission: FREE

6 Isabel Yap: “Never Have I Ever” – 7 p.m. Friday, Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. Author Isabel Yap visits Auntie’s Bookstore to discuss her debut short-story collection “Never Have I Ever.” The collection features 13 “fabulist, sci-fi and horror shorts (that explore) themes ranging from monstrousness, shared trauma and systemic violence to friendship and the ambiguity of love.” Proof of vaccination and masks required. To register, visit auntiesbooks.com. Admission: FREE

7 Runaway Lemonade Band – 8 p.m. Wednesday, Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. Six-piece group Runaway Lemonade Band visits Zola. This event is for ages 21 and older. For more information, visit zolainspokane.com and call (509) 624-2416. Admission: FREE

8 Inland Empire Coin and Stamp Show – 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, Kootenai County Fairgrounds, 4056 N. Government Way, Coeur d’Alene. Local coin enthusiasts are invited to buy, sell and trade with more than 25 regional coin and stamp dealers. Free appraisals will be available. Hourly door prizes will be awarded throughout the event including a drawing for one $5 gold coin and five silver dollars. For more information, visit northidahofair.com and call (208) 765-4969. Admission: $3 for general admission; free for children ages 12 and younger.

9 Oscar Shorts – 7 p.m. Friday, Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. 2022’s Academy Award-nominated short films will appear in three programs. Live-action shorts will be shown at 7 p.m. Friday, animated short films will be shown at 7 p.m. Saturday, and documentary short films will be shown at 4 p.m. Sunday. This event is for ages 17 and older. For more information, visit kenworthy.org. Admission: $7

10 Monday Night Blues Jam – 7 p.m. Monday, Eichardt’s Pub, Grill, & Coffee House, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. Host John Firshi invites local musicians to join him on stage at Eichardt’s Pub for an evening of blues. For more information, visit eichardtspub.com. Admission: FREE