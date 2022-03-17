Suspect in Pullman rapes arrested at Spokane construction site after 18 years

After 18 years, the suspect in a series of rapes and home invasions in Pullman has been arrested in Spokane.

Kenneth Downing, 47, of Elk, was arrested around 10:45 a.m. Thursday at a construction site where he worked, according to a news release from the Pullman Police Department. It wasn’t immediately clear where the site was or for what company Downing was working.

Officers said they used genetic genealogy to link Downing to rapes and home invasions from November 2003 and March 2004. The emerging technology has helped crack major cold cases in recent years, including that of the Golden State Killer, who went unidentified for decades until relatives’ use of genealogy websites linked him in 2018 to numerous rapes and killings.

According to the Whitman County Prosecuting Attorney, a woman in 2003 reported that a man broke into her Pullman home and raped her; in the 2004 incident, the office said, two women reported a man breaking into their home, raping one of them and assaulting the other.

Downing faces four counts of first-degree rape, three counts of second-degree assault, three counts of unlawful imprisonment, two counts of first-degree burglary and one count of indecent liberties, according to a press release from the attorney’s office.

Downing’s first court appearance on the charges will be Friday in Whitman County.