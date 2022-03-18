Washington records
Fri., March 18, 2022
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Lee L. Gough and Maurene Y. Belle, both of Spokane Valley.
Steven M. Bissell and Britta L. Howard, both of Spokane.
Theodore M. Jones and Lacey B. Aubrey, both of Palm Desert, California.
Ronald P. May and Patricia E. Gaul, both of Spokane.
Sonny A. K. Courchaine and Alyssa R. Sauers, both of Spokane.
Triston J. McDonald and Rychelle R. Hawkins, both of Spokane.
Katherine J. Waltar and Manojprabhakaran Thirupal, both of Reardan.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Spokane Plex 1 LLC v. Vickie Cromwell, restitution of premises.
Randy S. Skeim v. Newrez LLC, seeking quiet title.
Michael Van Slyke v. Douglas Fulton and Jerry’s Farm Supply LLC, complaint for breach of contract and specific performance.
James Johnson v. Madeleine Phelan, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.
Eva Carper v. Jack L. Powell, complaint for damages and quiet title.
Ferda LLC v. Helen E. Felice, complaint.
Alden Marley v. Federal Express Corporation, FedEx, FedEx Ground Package System Inc. et al., complaint for damages.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Taylor, Carol D. and Eric M.
Hill, Jana M. and Phillips, Austin M.
Porter, Hazel F. and Damien J.
St. Clair, Ariel C. and McCollum, Garrett T.
Saraceno, Tiffany A. and John P.
Lang, Johnathon T. and Ghrigsby, Ashton G.
Tapken, Madelynn M. and Mauro, Victor J.
Legal separations granted
Johnson, Ishebah I. and Bruce W.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Rachelle E. Anderson
Steven D. Hulme, 32; $60 in restitution, seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, after being found guilty of second-degree theft and first-degree trafficking in stolen property.
Devon C. Moe, 35; three months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.
Lesley Andrew, 45; 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of failure to remain at the scene of an accident.
Judge Tony Hazel
Jyreel D. Brandom, 28; 364 days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree vehicle prowling.
Federal court
Bankruptcy petitions
John D. and Kleigh M. Trickler, Spokane; debts of $151,721.
Rachel A. Burrow, Spokane Valley; debts of $74,935.
Terry L. and Myra D. Baldwin, Otis Orchards; debts of $28,462.
Crystal S. Cantu, Moses Lake; $277,646
Shawn M. McGrail, Moses Lake; $161,641.
Melissa J. Johnson, Spokane; debts of $19,419.
Nicole A. Martinez, Spokane; debts of $113,487.
Dakota A. and Jamie L. Brightwell, Spokane; debts of $49,249.
Dwight and Mary J. Weigelt, Spokane Valley; debts of $286,922.
Connor E. Fitzpatrick, Medical Lake; debts of $105,673.
Paeca M. Hallett, Spokane; debts of $332,784.
Daniel J. and Erin B. Cornwell, Spokane; debts of $71,895.
Chanoa D. Halford, Colville; debts of $187,792.
Amy J. Dugger, Spokane; debts of $17,058.
RaeAnn T.J. Jeppesen, Cheney; debts of $132,525.
Cindy M. Curry, Medical Lake; debts of $167,100.
Paul G. Mena, Nine Mile Falls; debts of $99,088.
Tommy L. Wilson, Spokane; debts of $81,882.
Bree A. Rose, Spokane; debts of $58,430.
Joshua M. Longden, Chewelah; debts not listed.
Gina Oestreich, Spokane; debts of $85,116.
James A. Ray, Spokane; debts of $46,612.
Jeffrey A. Ogorek, Chattaroy; debts of $42,753.
Wage-earner petitions
Neville Davenport, Spokane; debts not listed.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Mary C. Logan
Joshua M. Catlin, 39; 11 days in jail, first-degree trespassing.
Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan
Nathan A. Rex, 33; $500 fine, one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.
Kenneth W. Slack, 45; one day in jail, third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Justin I. Tolliver, 19; eight days in jail, theft.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.