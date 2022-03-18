Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Lee L. Gough and Maurene Y. Belle, both of Spokane Valley.

Steven M. Bissell and Britta L. Howard, both of Spokane.

Theodore M. Jones and Lacey B. Aubrey, both of Palm Desert, California.

Ronald P. May and Patricia E. Gaul, both of Spokane.

Sonny A. K. Courchaine and Alyssa R. Sauers, both of Spokane.

Triston J. McDonald and Rychelle R. Hawkins, both of Spokane.

Katherine J. Waltar and Manojprabhakaran Thirupal, both of Reardan.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Spokane Plex 1 LLC v. Vickie Cromwell, restitution of premises.

Randy S. Skeim v. Newrez LLC, seeking quiet title.

Michael Van Slyke v. Douglas Fulton and Jerry’s Farm Supply LLC, complaint for breach of contract and specific performance.

James Johnson v. Madeleine Phelan, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Eva Carper v. Jack L. Powell, complaint for damages and quiet title.

Ferda LLC v. Helen E. Felice, complaint.

Alden Marley v. Federal Express Corporation, FedEx, FedEx Ground Package System Inc. et al., complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Taylor, Carol D. and Eric M.

Hill, Jana M. and Phillips, Austin M.

Porter, Hazel F. and Damien J.

St. Clair, Ariel C. and McCollum, Garrett T.

Saraceno, Tiffany A. and John P.

Lang, Johnathon T. and Ghrigsby, Ashton G.

Tapken, Madelynn M. and Mauro, Victor J.

Legal separations granted

Johnson, Ishebah I. and Bruce W.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Steven D. Hulme, 32; $60 in restitution, seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, after being found guilty of second-degree theft and first-degree trafficking in stolen property.

Devon C. Moe, 35; three months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Lesley Andrew, 45; 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of failure to remain at the scene of an accident.

Judge Tony Hazel

Jyreel D. Brandom, 28; 364 days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree vehicle prowling.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

John D. and Kleigh M. Trickler, Spokane; debts of $151,721.

Rachel A. Burrow, Spokane Valley; debts of $74,935.

Terry L. and Myra D. Baldwin, Otis Orchards; debts of $28,462.

Crystal S. Cantu, Moses Lake; $277,646

Shawn M. McGrail, Moses Lake; $161,641.

Melissa J. Johnson, Spokane; debts of $19,419.

Nicole A. Martinez, Spokane; debts of $113,487.

Dakota A. and Jamie L. Brightwell, Spokane; debts of $49,249.

Dwight and Mary J. Weigelt, Spokane Valley; debts of $286,922.

Connor E. Fitzpatrick, Medical Lake; debts of $105,673.

Paeca M. Hallett, Spokane; debts of $332,784.

Daniel J. and Erin B. Cornwell, Spokane; debts of $71,895.

Chanoa D. Halford, Colville; debts of $187,792.

Amy J. Dugger, Spokane; debts of $17,058.

RaeAnn T.J. Jeppesen, Cheney; debts of $132,525.

Cindy M. Curry, Medical Lake; debts of $167,100.

Paul G. Mena, Nine Mile Falls; debts of $99,088.

Tommy L. Wilson, Spokane; debts of $81,882.

Bree A. Rose, Spokane; debts of $58,430.

Joshua M. Longden, Chewelah; debts not listed.

Gina Oestreich, Spokane; debts of $85,116.

James A. Ray, Spokane; debts of $46,612.

Jeffrey A. Ogorek, Chattaroy; debts of $42,753.

Wage-earner petitions

Neville Davenport, Spokane; debts not listed.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Joshua M. Catlin, 39; 11 days in jail, first-degree trespassing.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Nathan A. Rex, 33; $500 fine, one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Kenneth W. Slack, 45; one day in jail, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Justin I. Tolliver, 19; eight days in jail, theft.