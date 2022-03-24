Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Geoffrey A. Asher and Mary C. Strouse, both of Post Falls.

Robert W. Thornton and Karri M. Whitaker, both of Ford, Washington.

Servando Maldonado and Catherine B. Smith, both of Spokane.

Jesse S. Johnson, of Connell and Kami S. Husband, of Spokane Valley.

Noah B. Dickens and Brittney M. Lundy, both of Spokane.

David J. Sprague and Liya Sternberg, both of San Diego.

Seth J. Corliss and Courtney L. Reimann, both of Spokane Valley.

Jason T. McCaa and Karlie M. Kreuzenstein, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Harlan D. Douglass v. Janell Doe, restitution of premises.

Emeya Ray v. Margaret Jensen, restitution of premises.

Ray Taylor v. Bradley K. Golob, restitution of premises.

Nicole Jones v. Hunt T. Tran, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Nicholas A. Kelley v. Pamela N. Alvarado, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Prodigy Property Management LLC v. Yevgeniy Altukhov, restitution of premises.

Forest Creek Apartments LLC v. Drew Smith, restitution of premises.

Spokane Neighborhood Action Partners v. James Speelman, restitution of premises.

Black Realty Management Inc. v. Rudy Ortiz, restitution of premises.

Holly Landberg v. Elwood Grove and Lynda Hart, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Little, Charles J. and Cynthia L.

Quarles, Rod K. and Durden, Cassandra M.

Puckett, Emilee K. and Andrew W.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Ezra J. Evans, 21; 22 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree domestic assault, fourth-degree domestic assault and second-degree burglary.

Steven E. Bronowski, 34; 27.75 months in prison, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Billy J. Dehamer, 28; 31 days in jail, after pleading guilty to two counts of third-degree retail theft.

Jason W. Reeves, 44; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Charles M. Benterud, 53; 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree view depictions of a minor engaged in sexual explicit conduct.

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

John W. Wilson II, 42; 24 months in prison, after pleading guilty to two counts of first-degree rape of a child.

Dale D. Owens, 61; 56 days in jail with credit given for 56 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Linda E. Easton, Colbert; debts of $34,889.

Alberta L. Olson, Spokane; debts of $11,060.

Stephanie A. Lee, Nine Mile Falls; debts of $52,343.

Sarah E. Adams, Spokane; debts of $63,217

Christopher A. and Brenda L. Redell, Spokane; debts of $1,099,525.

Peter H. and Casandra J. Johnson, Spokane; debts of $15,030.

Tabitha L. Lacina, Spokane; debts of $65,443.

Lyndsay M. Sellars, Spokane; debts of $38,895.

Katrina R. Snediker, Spokane; debts of $38,155.

David J. Kerzman, Spokane, debts of $52,498.

Wage-earner petitions

Katherine M. Bell, Spokane; debts of $36,993.

Tanya M. Webb, Spokane; debts of $263,490.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Adam Beck, 44; eight days in jail, second-degree driving with a suspended license.

Solon Z. Bennett, 37; 20 days in jail, malicious mischief, second-degree trespassing and obstructing an officer.

Gavin A. Berndt, 22; 90 days in jail converted to 90 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

Mitchell I. Crazybull, 36; 14 days in jail, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Bryan D. Larson, 40; 30 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Isaac T. Hannum, 25; three days in jail converted to two days of community service, reckless driving.

Mathew P. J. Morgan, 26; six days in jail, no-contact order violation.