Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Richard L. Westom and Kari L. Hethorn, both of Chattaroy.

Scott R. Payton and Diana L. Brown, both of Spokane.

Kyle P. M. McAtee and Marie M. McAtee, both of Spokane Valley.

Kyle W. Kohutek and Michael J. Christenson, both of Cheney.

Colton L. Beckman and Jaime L. Shaffer, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Brandon T. J. Barrett and Cyrell K. Mott, both of Spokane Valley.

Maksim Essaulov, of Rathdrum and Angelina N. Guzevatiy, of Nine Mile Falls.

Jonathan D. Huddleston and Jokebed C. Perez, both of Spokane.

Tristan M. Vierth and Faith I. Pillow, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

City of Spokane v. Kevin J. Korn, Bank of America, et al., complaint for abatement and sale of substandard, unfit, abandoned building and nuisance.

Talmen Teel v. Michael Bresson, legal malpractice.

Spokane Professional Movers LLC v. Roger King, money claimed owed.

Wells Fargo Bank v. Derek Robb, money claimed owed.

Richard J. Jarvis v. Providence Health Care Foundation, complaint for damages.

Michael Jenkins v. David Olson, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Mattison, Nikki M. and O’Brien, Tiffany A.

Witherspoon, Claudia G. and Michael D.

Johnson, Cori A. and Alexander B.

Moses, Ceryna A. and Mitchell, James D.

Legal separations granted

Stanton, Alex and Tina

Criminal sentencings

Judge Julie M. McKay

Dominick D. Pirtle, 31; 27 days in jail with credit given for 27 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and fourth-degree domestic assault.

Judge Tony Hazel

Benites B. Micky also known as P.S. Micky, 32; $1,364.41 in fines, 13 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to driving while intoxicated and reckless vehicular assault.

Jaden L. Hosler, 21; nine months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault and fourth-degree assault.

Brandon J. Phillips, 26; 28 days in jail with credit given for 28 days served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Judge Harold D. Clarke, III

James R. H. Banks, 39; 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of wrecking vehicles without a license.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Steven E. Bronowski, 34; 25 months in prison, after pleading guilty to theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, attempt to elude police and two counts of failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

Jerod L. Millard, 36; six months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Terrance L. Bell, 30; 39 days in jail, driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Moses Kyaligonza, 25; two days in jail, driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Steven L. Tharaldson, 42; 90 days in jail, displaying a weapon.

Katie I. Torrez, 30; 21 days in jail, theft.

Matthew K. Whitman, 38; 90 days in jail, false statement.