Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Joel G. Cardenas and Kristen K. Runyan, both of Spokane Valley.

Michael A. Fitzpatrick and Holly R. Cheffer, both of Spokane Valley.

Corey R. Rohrman and Breyan L. Best, both of Spokane.

Steven E. Kirk, of Spokane Valley and Krystian L. Young, of Greenacres.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Jackie Rappe v. Denise Garner, seeking quiet title.

Volunteers of America of Eastern WA and Northern ID v. Naomi Tucker, restitution of premises.

Donald J. Parrish and Margret L. Parrish 1987 Family Trust v. Rich Marks, restitution of premises.

Tami L. Deforest v. Spokane Transit Authority, Timothy M. Musa, et al., complaint for injury.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Ray, Gemmina A. and Andrew L.

McCombs, Gregory M. and Keri E.

Gunn, Mercedes J. and Kevin J.

Wiersma, Noelle S. and Timothy P.

Alexander, Karen M. and Burritt, Jeffrey A.

Axthelm, Aiden N. and Joshua P.

Ainslie, Austin D. and Vandervort, Robert A. III

Minyard, Logan L. and Pearce, Jay W.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony Hazel

Kayla J. Holden, 39; 204 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree robbery.

Watasha L. Hayes, also known as Shinqua A. Harris, 30; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Sterling R. Spencer, 35; 67 days in jail, 12 months of probations, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and money laundering.

Judge Michael P. Price

Sajjad Alizadeh, 23; 11 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Edward L. Malar Jr., 45; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty to fourth-degree domestic assault.

Patrick J. Mackey, 19; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Brian N. Richardson, 41; 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Matthew M. Savage, 29; $4,600 in restitution, one day in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Shane R. Mellish, 33; two days in jail, fourth-degree assault and no contact order violation.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Austin E. Privett, 26; 29 days in jail, two counts of no contact order violations.

Billy J. Stutheit, 41; 25 days in jail, false statement.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Anthony J. Wigen, 55; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, reckless driving.

Mason R. Ricks, 24; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Alfreda J. Sarver, 29; $750 fine, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Lori L. Vasquez, 43; eight days in jail, 11 months of probation, fourth-degree assault and third-degree theft.

Christopher J. Fay, 52; 10 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, hit and run of an attended vehicle.

Eva L. Payne, 61; 10 days in jail, reckless driving.

Jose M. Rico, 42; three days in jail converted to 24 hours of community service, driving while intoxicated.

Joseph D. Severson, 44; 30 days in jail with credit given for 24 days served, reckless driving.

Robert H. Root, 53; two days in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Donna Wilson

John E. Cyr, 37; six days in jail, 24 months of probation, no contact order violation.

Branden J. Kruckman, 34; 14 days in jail, 24 months of probation, no contact order violation.

Anthony M. Meyer, 23; $500 fine, nine days in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Corey J. Adolph, 45; 308 days in jail with credit given for 26 days served, fourth-degree assault.

Jason H. Ellsworth, 42; 22 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Jason R. Senter, 44; 346 days in jail with credit given for 364 days served, fourth-degree assault and no contact order violation.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Jack R. Lenocker, 29; 18 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.