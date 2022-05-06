Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Michael G. Dutt and Reianna L. M. Fox, both of Spokane.

Umar Zeb and Gabriel S. Evans, both of Medical Lake.

Kenneth C. Carvalho and Sierra R. Courchaine, both of Spokane Valley.

Benjamin J. Donnelly and Erin E. McCrohon, both of Spokane.

Justin T. Lancaster and Madison M. Cook, both of Spokane.

Carson J. V. Valkenburg and Jolanta Grzybowski, both of Spokane.

Christian M. Nielsen and Sarina J. Heizer, both of Spokane Valley.

Samuel J. Gorelick and Sarah R. Mansour, both of Colbert.

Derek C. Bumgarner and Megan N. Jones, both of Albuquerque.

Asmir Mujanic and and Kristi S. R. Xavier, both of Ponderay.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

R C Schwartz & Associates Inc. v. Travis Stark, restitution of premises.

R C Schwartz & Associates Inc. v. Aleasha Farr, restitution of premises.

Numerica Credit Union v. Diana J. Dahlman, money claimed owed.

Horizon Credit Union v. Rebekkah E. Baker, money claimed owed.

Horizon Credit Union v. Roger W. Wallace, money claimed owed.

Windermere Equity Brokers LLC v. Andrea L. Utigard, restitution of premises.

East Acres Community LLC v. Stephan Douglas, restitution of premises.

City of Spokane Valley v. MCSS LLC, Sheryl Stryker, et al., complaint for warrant of abatement of nuisance and injunctive relief.

Century 21 Beutler and Associates v. Brianna Halus, restitution of premises.

Ronald S. Clark v. Jerry Garcia, restitution of premises.

FR Bach Housing IV LLC v. Marlene P. Johnson, restitution of premises.

Rena K. Siver v. Joey Oosting, seeking quiet title.

Andrea Fries v. Providence St. Joseph Health, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Warden, Ryan T. and Elizabeth A.

Sager, Stacey L. and Damen T.

Hall, Stephanie and Joshua

Wicks, Michelle M. and Andre J.

Legal separations granted

Peterson, Dawn M. and Douglas A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony Hazel

Brett R. Mace, 45; 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Heather A. Fields, 30; $6,176.20 in restitution, six months in jail, after pleading guilty to first-degree malicious mischief and second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Patrick L. Page, 38; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Tyler M. Morigeau, 27; 29 days in jail with credit given for 29 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Oscar A. Sanchez, 33; 30 days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, disorderly conduct.

Judge Richard M. Leland

James R. Smith, 25; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated and hit and run unattended property.

Sydney C. Sather, 24; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, first-degree negligent driving.

Jacob Van Helden, 25; $750 fine, 12 months of probation, reckless driving.

Jonathan N. Ramirez, 19; 24 months of probation, reckless driving.

Tyler J. Tschache, 19; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Craig L. Smith, 68; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, first-degree negligent driving.

Aaron J. Wolthers, 23; $750 fine, two days in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Derek A. Peterson, 46; $750 fine, 18 months of probation, reckless driving.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Jacob O. Liberty, 33; $250 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Kurtis L. McMichael, 17; 12 months of probation, second-degree negligent driving.

Vladimir F. Jimenez Barrientos, 35; 12 months of probation, negligent driving.

Eric J. McKay, 23; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, negligent driving.

Darrius J. Mitchell, 20; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Wade W. Outcalt, 45; $750 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Anna T. Lawson, 18; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, minor in possession.

Tre-Diante A. Moses, $250 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Alexander B. Nold, 22; $250 fine, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, reckless driving.

Nay Htoo, 51; four days in jail, 180 days of electronic home monitoring, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

BJ L. Lyman, three days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing and third-degree theft.

Christopher M. Hall, 52; 24 months of probation, reckless endangerment.

Christopher J. Keenan, $990.50 fine, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Meghann L. Laeson, 28; 24 months of probation, reckless driving.

Melinda C. Miller, 12 months of probation, first-degree negligent driving.

Triston R. Milmaker, 22; $990.50 fine, 83 days in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Keivonte J. Neal, 19; $250 fine, 12 months of probation, reckless driving.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Michael P. Buchwald, 31; 20 days in jail, 24 months of probation, no contact order violation.