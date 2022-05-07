Spokane Indians rained out again; doubleheader scheduled for Sunday

When it rains, it pours. Then it rains some more.

For the third day in a row on Saturday, the Spokane Indians were rained out in a series against the visiting Tri-City Dust Devils at Avista Stadium, wiping out a doubleheader.

The first game on Saturday’s doubleheader was a continuation of Friday’s game, with two outs in the top of the second inning. That game is scheduled to resume at 1:05 p.m. Sunday and played to regulation nine innings, with Sunday’s scheduled game – now a seven-inning contest – commencing 40 minute following the conclusion of the make-up game.

The games originally scheduled for Thursday and Saturday have been officially canceled, as Tri-City does not make another trip to Spokane in the season’s first half.

A cloudburst right before game time, combined with residual water from Friday night’s storm, caused a large swath of standing water behind second base and into short center field.

The grounds crew worked on the area for 1½ hours with squeegees, leaf blowers and other equipment.

At roughly 6:35 p.m., however, the umpire crew ruled the playing surface was unsafe .