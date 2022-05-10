Prep roundup: University, Mt. Spokane baseball fall in semifinals; Lewis and Clark boys soccer reaches district title game

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school district tournament action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Baseball

District 8 3A

Walla Walla 8, University 0: Andrew Hall pitched a complete-game two-hitter, went 3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs and the visiting Blue Devils (13-7) shut out the Titans (18-4) in a semifinal.

U-Hi hosts Southridge in a loser-out on Saturday.

Kennewick 9, Mt. Spokane 7: Danny Dickinson went 3 for 4 with three runs and picked up the win in relief and the Lions (20-2) topped the visiting Wildcats (19-4) in a semifinal.

Gavin Wideman homered for Mt. Spokane, which will host Mead in a loser-out game on Saturday.

Mead 12, Ferris 4: David Barnes had a home run, triple and two RBIs and the Panthers (16-6) beat the visiting Saxons (5-15) in a loser-out.

Xavier Hattenburg went 3 for 5 with a triple and two RBIs for Mead while Cole Startin struck out 13 over five innings for Mead.

Southridge 6, Cheney 1: Broden Palmer hit two solo home runs and the Suns (10-12) eliminated the visiting Blackhawks (8-14) in a loser-out.

AJ Hendrickson struck out 10 in four innings of relief for Southridge.

District 7 1A

Deer Park 9, Medical Lake 1: Teagan Tobeck went 2 for 3 with two doubles, two RBIs and three runs and the Stags (17-4) beat the visiting Cardinals (14-6) in a semifinal.

Cole Krepcik went 1 for 3 with one triple and one RBI for Deer Park, which faces Colville in the title game on Saturday at Avista Stadium.

Colville 12, Lakeside 2: Chris Nussbaum gave up one run over five innings and went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs and the Crimson Hawks (15-4, 12-1) beat the visiting Eagles (11-11, 6-6) in a semifinal.

Fox Bateman went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Colville.

District 7 2B

Northwest Christian 11, Reardan 1: Ryan Waters went 3 for 3 with a double, triple and three RBIs and the Crusaders (17-3) beat visiting Reardan (11-8) in a semifinal.

Aidan Tibbetts struck out nine batters and knocked in a run for NWC, which faces Chewelah in the title game at Whitworth on Saturday.

Reardan eliminated Asotin 14-4 and NWC beat Lind-Ritzville/Sprague in first round games earlier in the day.

Chewelah 5, Colfax 1: James Macrae allowed one run on four hits and one walk with 10 strikeouts in a complete game and the Cougars (20-2) beat the Bulldogs (11-9) in a semifinal.

Zach Bowman had two hits and three RBIs for Chewelah.

The Cougars eliminated Davenport 11-0 and Colfax knocked off Kettle Falls 9-1 in first-round games earlier in the day.

Idaho

Lewiston 15, Coeur d’Alene 5: Elliott Taylor hit a three-run home run and the Bengals (21-5) beat the visiting Vikings (18-7) in the 5A District 1-2 championship game.

Carson Kolb went 2 for 3 with three RBIs for Lewiston. CdA will host Lake City in a loser-out on Thursday.

Lake City 9, Post Falls 2: Eric Bumbaugh went 2 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs and the Timberwolves (11-11) eliminated the visiting Trojans (10-14) in a 5A loser-out.

Moscow 8, Lakeland 3: Cody Isakson went 4 for 4 with two triples and two RBIs and the Bears (10-12) beat the visiting Hawks (4-16) in the 4A District 1-2 play-in game.

Moscow faces Sandpoint in the district championship series.

Softball

Coeur d’Alene 5, Lewiston 1: Alexis Blankenship went 2 for 4 with a two-run double and the top-seeded Vikings (18-2) beat the visiting Bengals (16-7) in the Idaho 5A District 1-2 championship game.

Kristine Schmidt allowed one run on four hits and a walk in a complete game. CdA beat lake City 16-4 in a semifinal earlier in the day.

Post Falls 23, Lake City 4: Eden Ny went 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs and the Trojans (16-7) beat the visiting Timberwolves (5-20) in an Idaho 5A District 1-2 loser-out.

Sophie Nungesser struck out nine in a five-inning complete game for PF.

Boys soccer

Lewis and Clark 2, Chiawana 1 (SO): Freshman goalkeeper Oliver Hart stopped two shots in the shootout and the Tigers (12-3) beat the visiting Riverhawks (13-5) in a District 8 4A semifinal.

Benji Orton, Spencer Gardner, Tasyn Oosting, and Max Wilson all made their shootout goals for LC, and Maddox Marcelli scored in regulation. LC advances to the district title game against Pasco on Saturday.

Pasco 3, Central Valley 0: The Bulldogs (16-1) blanked the visiting Bears (6-7-1) in a District 8 4A semifinal. CV hosts Gonzaga Prep in a loser-out on Thursday.

North Central 1, Southridge 0: Adrien Ferrasse scored in the 49th minute, Jason Kruse made six saves and the Wolfpack (13-2) shut out the visiting Suns (10-8) in a District 8 3A semifinal. NC qualified for state and faces Mead in the district title game on Saturday.

Mead 3, Kennewick 1: Sean Becker had a goal and an assist and the visiting Panthers (9-4-1) beat the Lions (11-7) in a District 8 3A semifinal at Lampson Stadium. Layton Brooks scored for Kennewick. Mead qualified for state with the win.

Ridgeline 3, Hermiston 2: Brayton Helm-Renz scored in stoppage time to lift the visiting Falcons (9-6) over the Bulldogs (8-11) in a District 8 3A loser-out. Andre Chaker had a pair of goals for Ridgeline, which faces Southridge on Thursday.

Mt. Spokane 2, University 1: The Wildcats (7-6) eliminated the Titans (5-9) and will face Kennewick in a loser-out on Thursday.

Riverside 2, Northwest Christian 1 (SO): Colden Ackerman scored in regulation and added the clincher in a shootout and the Rams (11-4) beat the visiting Crusaders (11-4) in a District 7 1A semifinal.

Riverside will face Lakeside in the district championship game on Thursday at Whitworth.

Lakeside 2, Medical Lake 0: The Eagles (11-3) beat the visiting Cardinals (7-9, 6-6) in a District 7 1A semifinal.

Regular season

Softball

Gonzaga Prep 10, Lewis and Clark 0: Bailey Benson hit two home runs with four RBIs and struck out nine and the Bullpups (8-11, 8-9) shut out the visiting Tigers (2-16, 2-14) in a GSL 4A/3A game.

Mt. Spokane 16, Mead 6: Jessica Waters went 3 for 3 with a home run, double, five RBIs and four runs and the Wildcats (15-5, 15-3) beat the visiting Panthers (13-6, 13-4) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Payton Dressler went 4 for 4 and knocked in three runs for Mead.

University 11, Central Valley 6: Maliyah Mann went 2 for 2 with a homer and a double and knocked in four runs and the Titans (16-3, 13-2) beat the visiting Bears (8-11, 8-9) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Abby Watkins went 2 for 4 with a triple and three RBIs for U-Hi. Sierra Fischer had a homer with four RBIs for CV.

Cheney 22, North Central 2: The Blackhawks (11-9, 11-7) beat the visiting Wolfpack (1-16, 1-16) in a GSL 4A/3A game.

Ferris 6, Ridgeline 0: Courtney Miller pitched a seven-inning complete game no-hitter, struck out 14 and went 4 for 4 with a triple and a double and the Saxons (12-7, 10-7) shut out the visiting Falcons (3-14, 3-14) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Emma LaRue went 1 for 3 with two RBIs for Ferris.

Shadle Park 12, Clarkston 0: Teagan Webster went 4 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs and the visiting Highlanders (14-2, 12-0) blanked the Bantams (9-6, 7-5) in the first game of a GSL 2A doubleheader. Crimson Rice had two hits with a double and four RBIs and pitched a complete game one-hitter with 11 strikeouts for Shadle.

Shadle Park 18, Clarkston 0: Trinity Richardson had four hits with a home run and five RBIs and the visiting Highlanders (15-2, 13-0) swept the Bantams (9-7, 7-6). Chloe Flerchinger homered with three RBIs and tossed a four-inning no-hitter with 10 strikeouts for Shadle. Crimson Rice knocked in four runs on a grand slam for Shadle.

West Valley 12, Pullman 0: Solana Vazquez hit a grand slam and the Eagles (8-8, 7-5) beat the visiting Greyhounds (5-12, 5-7) in the first game of a GSL 2A doubleheader. Rilee Homer struck out seven batters for West Valley. Corrine Stewart had two hits with a double for Pullman.

West Valley 6, Pullman 5: Julia Huntley hit a walk-off double and the Eagles (9-8, 8-5) swept the visiting Greyhounds (5-13, 5-8). Rilee Homer struck out eight batters for West Valley. Suhailey Reyes hit a grand slam for Pullman.

East Valley 17-14, Rogers 1-4: The visiting Knights (7-11, 7-6) swept the Pirates (0-17, 0-13) in a GSL 2A doubleheader.

Lakeside 7, Deer Park 2: Lacey Crabtree hit a home run and the visiting Eagles (11-4, 9-3) beat the Stags (13-4, 9-3) in an NEA game. Paige Hamilton homered for Deer Park.

Riverside vs Colville: here

Davenport 14-3, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 4-9: The Broncos (6-14, 4-12) split a Northeast 2B doubleheader with the visiting Gorillas (3-13, 3-13).

Boys Golf

GSL 4A/3A No. 5, at Fairways GC: 1, Mead 288. 2, Gonzaga Prep 305. 3, Ridgeline 316. 1, Ben Jones (Mea) 68. 2, Alex Cooke (GP) 69. 3, Bradley Mulder (Mea) 70. 4, Benjiman Mulder (Mea) 73. 5, Tanner Smith (N/A) 75.

GSL 2A No. 5, at Downriver GC: 1, Pullman 324. 2, Shadle Park 333. 3, West Valley 389. 1, Jake Wilcox (SP) 71. T2, Parker Legried (Pul) 75. T2, Trae Fredrickson (Pul) 75. 4, Wyatt Hart (Rog) 76. 5, Conor Weber (SP) 80.

Girls Golf

GSL 4A/3A No. 5, at Fairways GC: 1, Mead 319. 2, Mt. Spokane 357. 3, Lewis and Clark 361. 1, Taylor Mularski (Mea) 73. 2, Mia Bontrager (MtS) 77. 3, Amanda Nguyen (LC) 79. 4, Brook Bloom (Mea) 80. T5, Bromley Ross (Mea) 83. T5, Stella Elmore (Mea) 83.

GSL 2A No. 5, at Downriver GC: 1, Pullman 380. 2, Clarkston 423. 3, Shadle Park 440. 1, Lauren Greeny (Pul) 75. 2, Spencer Cerenzia (WV) 79. 3, Ryliann Bednar (Pul) 93. 4, Gracie Wessels (Cla) 99. 5, Matiline Rink (Pul) 100.

Boys tennis

Pullman 7, East Valley 0: No. 1 singles- Seth Luna (Pul) def. Ben Donahue 6-0, 6-0. No. 1 doubles- Connor Lee/Ambrose Wang (Pul) def. Brandon Deeler/Conner McGivrean 6-0, 6-0.

West Valley 5, Shadle Park 2: No. 1 singles- Conner Kunz (WV) def. Benson Plaster 4-6, 6-4, 7-5. No. 1 doubles- Ian Howat/Hunter Napier (WV) def. Miciah Godley/Angel Torres 6-2, 6-1.

Girls tennis

Pullman 7, East Valley 0: No. 1 singles- Rhoda Wang (Pul) def. Tiffany Phout 6-1, 6-1. No. 1 doubles- Audrey Pitzer/Renee Sun (Pul) def, Athena Lyons-Huss/Grace Stoner 6-0, 6-0.

West Valley 4, Shadle Park 3: No. 1 singles- Danielle Cozzetto (SP) def. Kendall Nordhus (WV) 6-0, 6-0. No. 1 doubles- Janneke Jogems/Carlie Knapp (WV) def. Annike Darlin/Kenzi Johnston (SP) 6-0, 6-4.