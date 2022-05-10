From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jacob A. Ruhlman and Madisen Claire Stewart, both of Spokane.

Brian L. Turpen and Julieen M. Azar, both of Spokane.

Antonio E. Diaz and Jacquelynn D. Gregory, both of Cheney.

William N. Maxon and Tiffani K. Brown, both of Kuna, ID.

Marisa A. Zavala and Jayla J. Washington, both of Cheney.

Randy J. Richards, Spokane Valley, and Kaitlyn M. Hohrman, Cheney.

Julian L. Naranjo and Alexis N. Koenig, both of Spokane Valley.

Jered A. Newcomb and Haley I. Gonzales, both of Spokane.

Savon C. Madden and Kambree B. Lands, both of Cheney.

Ryan M. Zink and Andrea N. Jones, both of Spokane.

Victorlaw Moo, Langley, Canada, and Eh Khee Lar Htoo, Spokane.

Adrian O. Ragenovich and Stephanie L. Parnell, both of Spokane.

Emilio F. Bustos and Allison M. Degon, both of Cheney.

Xavier D. Pablos, Chattaroy, and Kelsey D. Jones, Elk.

In the courts

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Melissa R. Chaney, 38; 60 days in jail converted to 60 days electronic home monitoring, operating vehicle w/o ignition interlock.

Keith M. Thayer, 28; eight days in jail, reckless driving.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Amelia M. Hudak, 67; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, reckless driving.

Darcee M. Kapfer, 38; 16 days in jail, theft.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Ryan L. White, 32; 56 days in jail, second-degree trespass of premises; 56 days in jail, two counts providing false statement.