Reader photo: black-necked stilts make quick stop at Hauser Lake

Photographer Angela Marie took this photo of black-necked stilts on Hauser Lake.

“Such a delicate-looking shorebird that has the second-longest legs in proportion to their bodies of any bird, exceeded only by flamingos,” she writes.

According to Cornell Ornithology and Audubon Society, these birds stopping near Hauser are outside their usual migration wintering and breeding area.

