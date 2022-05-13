Prep roundup: Pullman wins boys soccer district title; Lakeland, Kellogg softball punch tickets to state
UPDATED: Fri., May 13, 2022
From staff reports
Roundup of Friday’s high school district tournament action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.
Boys soccer
Pullman 2, West Valley 0: Leon Lange and Aden Athar each scored a goal and the Greyhounds (15-2) beat the visiting Eagles (12-5) in the District 8 2A championship game, claiming the district’s sole bid to state.
Tom Cole made six saves for the clean sheet for Pullman.
Fastpitch softball
Lakeland 16, Moscow 15: Alexis Hanna delivered a walk-off single with the bases loaded and the Hawks (14-11) edged the visiting Bears (8-14) in the Idaho 4A District 1-2 championship game, claiming the district’s only bid to state.
Emma Avalos went 4 for 5 with a home run, two doubles and five RBIs for Lakeland, which also received homers from Harley See (4 for 4), Cienna Walls and Erin Byrne. Jalyn Rainer went 2 for 5 with a grand slam and six RBIs for Moscow.
Kellogg 14, Priest River 4: Brielle Hei went 3 for 4 with a home run, two doubles and four RBIs and the Wildcats (7-15) beat the Spartans (2-13) in the Idaho 3A District 1 second-place game, earning a bid to state.
Kellogg broke open a close game with an eight-run sixth inning, with Charlie McDaniel (2 for 4) clubbing a two-run double to trigger the 10-run rule.
