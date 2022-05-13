The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Pullman wins boys soccer district title; Lakeland, Kellogg softball punch tickets to state

UPDATED: Fri., May 13, 2022

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s high school district tournament action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Boys soccer

Pullman 2, West Valley 0: Leon Lange and Aden Athar each scored a goal and the Greyhounds (15-2) beat the visiting Eagles (12-5) in the District 8 2A championship game, claiming the district’s sole bid to state.

Tom Cole made six saves for the clean sheet for Pullman.

Fastpitch softball

Lakeland 16, Moscow 15: Alexis Hanna delivered a walk-off single with the bases loaded and the Hawks (14-11) edged the visiting Bears (8-14) in the Idaho 4A District 1-2 championship game, claiming the district’s only bid to state.

Emma Avalos went 4 for 5 with a home run, two doubles and five RBIs for Lakeland, which also received homers from Harley See (4 for 4), Cienna Walls and Erin Byrne. Jalyn Rainer went 2 for 5 with a grand slam and six RBIs for Moscow.

Kellogg 14, Priest River 4: Brielle Hei went 3 for 4 with a home run, two doubles and four RBIs and the Wildcats (7-15) beat the Spartans (2-13) in the Idaho 3A District 1 second-place game, earning a bid to state.

Kellogg broke open a close game with an eight-run sixth inning, with Charlie McDaniel (2 for 4) clubbing a two-run double to trigger the 10-run rule.

