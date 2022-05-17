Culinary Calendar for May 18-25 – New Orleans, grilling, salads, sukiyaki, fruit, gazpacho and dumplings

NOLA Cooking Class – Learn to make New Orleans-style barbecue shrimp, dirty rice, fried okra and pralines. Wednesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $85. (509) 822-7087.

Grilling and Chilling! – Learn to create marinated chicken thighs, grilled steak and summer vegetables, skewered prawns and a spinach salad. Contact one week ahead of time to request substitutions for food at ce@ccs.spokane.edu or phone: (509) 279-6144. Thursday, 5-7 p.m. Spokane Community College, 1810 N. Greene St. $69.

Rocket Market Wine Class – A weekly wine class hosted by Rocket Market’s Kevin Murphy. Each week offers a new theme with wines to taste and snacks to pair. Call or visit rocketmarket.com to sign up. Fridays at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Rocket Market, 726 E. 43rd Ave. (509) 343-2253.

Queen’s Luncheon – Join Queen Janna and the 2022 Our Town Lilac Festival Royal Court for a luncheon hosting visiting royalty with an inspiring message from 2022 Parade Honorary Grand Marshal the Honorable Debra L. Stephens of the Washington State Supreme Court. We will also be recognizing the Teachers of the Year who have been selected by our Royal Court from their respective high schools. Friday, 11:30 a.m. Doubletree Hotel, 322 N. Spokane Falls Blvd. $50. (509) 455-9600.

Cooking Class: Spring Into Salads – Chef Bob leads the class in making three different salads: Tuscan salad in parmesan bowls, Asian chicken salad and savory crab cheesecake Louie salad. Price includes two glasses of wine. Friday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center, 405 N. William St., Post Falls. $65. (208) 457-8950.

Sukiyaki Take-Out Dinner – Sukiyaki Dinner in conjunction with Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage month. Bake sale, homemade crafts and beloved dishes such as inarizushi and senbei. Saturday, Noon-4:30 p.m. Highland Park United Methodist Church, 611 S. Garfield St. $18. (509) 535-2687.

Fruit-Carving Class – Learn to carve bouquet and table arrangements from fruits and vegetables. Saturday, 1-3 p.m. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $45. (509) 822-7087.

Cooking Class: Gazpacho – Chef Jonathan leads the class in making cold gazpacho with traditional Spanish ingredients and versions with watermelon and jicama. Tuesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

Cooking Class: Dumplings – Learn to make three different styles of dumplings with different dipping sauces to pair. The class will cover the techniques of rolling, folding and cooking. May 25, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $75. (509) 822-7087.