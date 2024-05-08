3 Ninjas continues to fire on all cylinders with new breakfast items added to lineup

The 3 Ninjas breakfast sandwich includes choice of meat (Canadian bacon, maple-sage sausage, kielbasa or bacon), loaded onto onto a square croissant and topped with caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, egg and balsamic glaze. Here, it is surrounded by 3 Ninjas specialty hot sauces. (Courtesy)

By Julia Ditto For The Spokesman-review

Since opening their Liberty Lake location in 2022, 3 Ninjas has been serving up flavorful dishes in large portion sizes for lunch and dinner. Now, they’re taking that same approach with breakfast, adding five menu items that are “ninja delicious,” according to Steven Kitchens, one of the three co-owners of the restaurant.

“We’re going to come out with some heavy hitters,” Kitchens said of the new breakfast menu. “3 Ninjas does everything differently. We go against the grain; we always have.”

First in the lineup are chilaquiles, a traditional Mexican-style breakfast dish that is given the ninja twist by simmering homemade tortilla chips in scratch-made sauce, then topping them with cumin habanero pickled onions, smoky crema and two over-medium eggs. An espresso chile rub from Spokane-based Spiceology helps give the chilaquiles a unique flavor that has already made it a staff favorite, according to Kitchens.

Not to be outdone, the 3 Ninjas breakfast sandwich will include a choice of meat (Canadian bacon, maple-sage sausage, kielbasa, or bacon) that is loaded onto onto a flaky, square croissant and topped with caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, an egg and balsamic glaze.

“It’s not just eggs, bacon, toast,” Kitchens said. “It’s got some flare to it, and it’s very, very good.”

Breakfast burritos are next up, stuffed to the gills with eggs, bacon, sausage, cheese and tomatoes.

“It’s going to be everything breakfast wrapped in a wrap,” says Kitchens, noting that the beer-battered crunchy potatoes that come on the side are “absolutely delicious.”

For those who are trying to go lighter on carbs or who need to get out the door in a hurry, the breakfast bowl is a great option, Kitchens said. It will include the same ingredients as the burrito, just minus the wrap. Vegetarian options will be available.

Rounding out the new breakfast menu is another staff favorite: a jalapeno-cheddar biscuit smothered in homemade sausage gravy.

“It’s a big biscuit; we don’t do small food here,” said Kitchens, adding that because the biscuits are homemade. “The density is just perfect.”

“Mike and Tymen, they are like mad geniuses back there with food,” Kitchens said of his co-owners and fellow chefs, Michael Anderson and Tymen Hofmann. “They are very serious about food, very serious about quality … When the three of us put our minds together, great things happen.”

While 3 Ninjas has thought about adding breakfast items to their menu for a couple years, they wanted to make sure they had enough support in Liberty Lake before doing so, according to Kitchens.

“Now that we feel like we have that support from the community, we have hit the ground running,” he said.

The breakfast menu will be offered starting Monday and will be served alongside the other items on their menu all day long. To accommodate the breakfast crowd, 3 Ninjas is expanding their hours from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. As always, food is available for take-out or dine in. An outdoor patio is opened up in the warmer months for those who want to enjoy the fresh air.

“We love our Liberty Lake community,” says Kitchens. “We are having a ton of fun.”