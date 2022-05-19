This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Tribune News Service (TNS)

Bestsellers

From Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “22 Seconds,” James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)

2. “The Summer Place: A Novel,” Jennifer Weiner (Atria)

3. “Dream Town,” David Baldacci (Grand Central)

4. “Run, Rose, Run: A Novel,” Dolly Parton and James Patterson (Little, Brown)

5. “The Lioness,” Chris Bohjalian (Doubleday)

6. “Book of Night,” Holly Black (Tor)

7. “The Ravaged,” Norman Reedus (Blackstone)

8. “The Homewreckers: A Novel,” Mary Kay Andrews (St. Martin’s)

9. “The Paris Apartment: A Novel,” Lucy Foley (Morrow)

10. “Star Wars: Brotherhood,” Mike Chen (Del Rey)

Nonfiction

1. “Killing the Killers: The Secret War Against Terrorists (Bill O’Reilly’s Killing Series),” Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s)

2. “Finding Me,” Viola Davis (HarperOne)

3. “The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak: Lessons on Faith from Nine Biblical Families,” Shannon Bream (Broadside)

4. “A Sacred Oath: Memoirs of a Secretary of Defense During Extraordinary Times,” Mark T. Esper (Morrow)

5. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience,” Brene Brown (Random House)

6. “Just Tyrus: A Memoir,” Tyrus (Post Hill)

7. “Build: An Unorthodox Guide to Making Things Worth Making,” Tony Fadell (Harper Business)

8. “Half Baked Harvest Every Day: Recipes for Balanced, Flexible, Feel-Good Meals: A Cookbook,” Tieghan Gerard (Clarkson Potter)

9. “The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor—the Truth and the Turmoil,” Tina Brown (Crown)

10. “This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future,” Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns (Simon & Schuster)