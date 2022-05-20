Gonzaga Prep’s Alex Cooke, Mead’s Taylor Mularski win Spokane Area tournament titles
UPDATED: Fri., May 20, 2022
Spokane Area High School Golf Championship boys' winner Alex Cooke poses with the trophy with tournament director Bill Gullickson, Kalispel Golf and Country Club superintendent. (Courtesy photo)
From staff reports
The Greater Spokane League’s cream of the crop rose to the top of the standings Thursday at the Spokane Area High School Golf Championship.
Gonzaga Prep’s Alex Cooke, the GSL player of the year, shot 69 at Kalispel Golf and Country Club to earn the boys’ title at the annual all-classifications tournament.
Three Mead Panthers – defending champion Ty Anderson, Ben Jones and Bradley Mulder – shared second with 70s. Gonzaga Prep’s Matthew Durkin (72) was fifth.
The GSL champion Panthers rolled to the team title with a 4-under 284, followed by Gonzaga Prep (302) and Central Valley (324). Lewis and Clark and Mt. Spokane tied for fourth at 329.
Mead senior Taylor Mularski won the girls’ championship with a 3-over 76. Pullman’s Lauren Greeny was second with 79, followed by Lewis and Clark’s Caelia Fleming (83) and Mead’s Brooke Bloom (84) and Bromley Ross (88).
The Panthers, regular-season GSL champions, shot 342 to claim the team title. Gonzaga Prep (386) was second, Lewis and Clark (395) third, Mt. Spokane (407) fourth and Pullman (412) fifth.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.