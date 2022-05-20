Gonzaga Prep’s Alex Cooke, Mead’s Taylor Mularski win Spokane Area tournament titles

Spokane Area High School Golf Championship boys' winner Alex Cooke poses with the trophy with tournament director Bill Gullickson, Kalispel Golf and Country Club superintendent. (Courtesy photo)

Staff reports

From staff reports

The Greater Spokane League’s cream of the crop rose to the top of the standings Thursday at the Spokane Area High School Golf Championship.

Gonzaga Prep’s Alex Cooke, the GSL player of the year, shot 69 at Kalispel Golf and Country Club to earn the boys’ title at the annual all-classifications tournament.

Three Mead Panthers – defending champion Ty Anderson, Ben Jones and Bradley Mulder – shared second with 70s. Gonzaga Prep’s Matthew Durkin (72) was fifth.

The GSL champion Panthers rolled to the team title with a 4-under 284, followed by Gonzaga Prep (302) and Central Valley (324). Lewis and Clark and Mt. Spokane tied for fourth at 329.

Mead senior Taylor Mularski won the girls’ championship with a 3-over 76. Pullman’s Lauren Greeny was second with 79, followed by Lewis and Clark’s Caelia Fleming (83) and Mead’s Brooke Bloom (84) and Bromley Ross (88).

The Panthers, regular-season GSL champions, shot 342 to claim the team title. Gonzaga Prep (386) was second, Lewis and Clark (395) third, Mt. Spokane (407) fourth and Pullman (412) fifth.