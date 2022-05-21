Prep roundup: Mt. Spokane baseball reaches State 3A final four; Shadle Park softball wins district title

From staff reports

Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports state and district tournament action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Baseball

Mt. Spokane 5, Lake Washington 4: Rece Schuerman went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and the 10th-seeded Wildcats (22-5) upset the No. 2 Kangaroos (18-6) in a State 3A quarterfinal at Mount Si HS.

Carson Coffield pitched two scoreless innings for the save. Ethan Carrell’s RBI single in the third inning proved to be the insurance run for Mt. Spokane, which advances to a semifinal at Gesa Stadium in Pasco on Friday.

Mt. Spokane topped Lynnwood 11-1 in a first-round game earlier in the day. Tyler Alm tossed five no-hit innings and Cooper Davis went 2 for 2 with five RBIs.

2A

Archbishop Murphy 3, West Valley 1: The 10th-seeded Wildcats (11-10) eliminated the seventh-seeded Eagles (18-5) in a state first-round game at Propstra Stadium in Vancouver.

Tumwater 7, Shadle Park 1: The fourth-seeded Thunderbirds (17-6) eliminated the 13th-seeded Highlanders (18-5) in a state first-round game at W.F. West HS in Chehalis.

1A

University Prep 1, Deer Park 0: Harry Rothman’s RBI single in the third inning knocked in the game’s only run and the 12th-seeded Pumas (12-7) eliminated the fourth-seeded Stags (18-5) in a state quarterfinal at Ferris HS. Cole Krepcik had two hits for Deer Park.

Deer Park 1, Overlake 0: Cole Krepcik hit a walk-off double in the ninth inning and the fourth-seeded Stags (19-4) beat the 13th-seeded Owls (12-8) in a state first-round game at Ferris HS. Krepcik went 3 for 5 with three doubles.

University Prep 11, Colville 3: The Pumas (11-7) eliminated the fifth-seeded Crimson Hawks (17-7) in a state first-round game at Ferris.

2B

Chewelah 5, Okanogan 1: The third-seeded Cougars (21-2) topped the 11th-seeded Bulldogs (16-7) in a state quarterfinal at Shadle Park HS.

Chewelah faces second-seeded Brewster in a semifinal at Ridgefield Sports Complex on Friday. The Cougars beat Toledo 14-5 in a first-round game.

Colfax 9, Northwest Christian 8: The 13th-seeded Bulldogs (14-10) eliminated the fifth-seeded Crusaders (18-5) in a state quarterfinal at Adna HS.

Colfax faces No. 1 Toutle Lake in a semifinal at Ridgefield Complex on Friday.

NWC beat 12-seeded Cle Elum-Roslyn 11-5 in a first-round game while Colfax topped Napavine 10-5 to advance.

Idaho

Sandpoint 11, Pocatello 2: Drew Lehman went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and the seventh-seeded Bulldogs (12-13) beat the fifth-seeded Thunder (16-8) in the 4A State consolation final at Bishop Kelly HS in Boise.

Fastpitch softball

Chiawana 15, Gonzaga Prep 0: Estella Zaro went 4 for 4 with a home run, triple and five RBIs and the third-seeded Riverhawks (16-7) eliminated the second-seeded Bullpups (10-13) in the District 8 4A third-place game at Chiawana.

Morgan Cervantes and Bailey Benson had base hits for G-Prep.

District 8 3A

Walla Walla at University: The district title game was rained out and will not be made up as both teams have qualified for the state tournament.

Kennewick 7, Mt Spokane 5: Addison Fielder went 2 for 4 with four RBIs, including a two-run double in the seventh, and the visiting Lions (12-12) eliminated the Wildcats (16-7) in the district third-place game.

Payton Dressler went 4 for 4 with two RBIs for Mt. Spokane.

Mt. Spokane 8, Mead 5: Whitney Browning had two hits and three RBIs and the Wildcats (17-6) eliminated the Panthers (15-8) in a district loser-out that started at University HS and was moved to Mt. Spokane due to weather and playing conditions.

District 8 2A

Shadle Park 15, West Valley 2: Trinity Richardson went 2 for 3 with a homer and five RBIs and the Highlanders (19-2) beat the visiting Eagles (11-11) in the district championship game.

Both teams qualified for state. Crimson Rice pitched a no-hitter with 10 strikeouts for Shadle Park.

Shadle Park 11, Pullman 0: Chloe Flerchinger struck out 10 in a five-inning complete game and homered with three RBIs and the Highlanders (18-2) beat the Greyhounds (7-15) in a semifinal.

Trinity Richardson added a homer for Shadle Park.

West Valley 7, Clarkston 2: Rilee Homer went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs and struck out 10 in a complete game and the Eagles (11-10) eliminated the Bantams (11-8) in a district semifinal.

District 7 1A

Lakeside 10, Riverside 8: Gabbi Rodriguez hit a three-run homer and the visiting Eagles (14-4) eliminated the Rams (12-6) in the district second-place game.

Mariah McKenzie Nine had two hits with a home run for Lakeside.

District 7 2B

Liberty 6, Colfax 5: The Lancers (21-3) beat the Bulldogs (22-2) in the district championship game.

Idaho

West Jefferson 6, St. Maries 5: Jordyn Torgerson struck out 11 on a complete game and went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and the Panthers (21-4) beat the Lumberjacks (17-5) in a 2A State loser-out at Orofino HS.

Abbey Stewart scored twice and had an RBI for St. Maries, which finished in third place.

Boys soccer

Bush School 2, Lakeside 0: The Blazers (15-1) beat the Eagles (13-5) in a State 1A quarterfinal at Sammamish HS.

Tennis

District 8 4A state qualifiers: Boys singles: 1, Adam Tan, Hanford. 2, Isaac Contreras, Kamiakin. 3, Sonny Bravo, Hanford.

Boys doubles: 1, Isaac Morrison/Matt Morrison, Richland. 2, Hayden Jones/Humayl Hashmi, Hanford. 3, Alex Ellingsen/Will Mroch, Lewis and Clark.

Girls singles: 1, Juliet McFarland, Gonzaga Prep. 2, Bryn Neal, Richland. 3, Nicole Samaan, Hanford.

Girls doubles: 1, Kate Palelek/Carly Walton, Gonzaga Prep. 2, Marie Loroz/Savannah Crisp, Gonzaga Prep. 3, Sydney Smith/Gracie Bolson, Chiawana.

District 8 3A state qualifiers: Boys singles: 1, Jackson Clary, Kennewick. 2, Jeremy LaSalle, Ferris. 3, Tyler Baker, Ridgeline

Boys doubles: 1, Joe Robl/Oliver Hammond, Mead. 2, Drew Champlin/Andrew Parker, Mead. 3, Dalyn Springer/John Michael Guske, Mead.

Girls singles: 1, Gretchen Drews, University. 2, Janie Buckingham, Kennewick. 3, Avery Lewis, Ridgeline.

Girls doubles: 1, Rebecca Coe/Kailee Alteneder, University. 2, Janey Pedersen/Meigan Crowder, Southridge. 3, Alex Woolley/Emma Reincke, University.