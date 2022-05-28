Charlie Welch homers twice to lead Everett over Spokane
UPDATED: Sat., May 28, 2022
From staff reports
Everett scored four runs in the top of the ninth inning Saturday to extend its lead and defeated Spokane 12-5 in Northwest League play at Avista Stadium.
Catcher Charlie Welch of the AquaSox (18-24) homered twice, drove in four runs and scored three times.
Welch’s two-run homer was the catalyst for a four-run ninth that extended Everett’s lead to seven. James Parker followed with an RBI double and Victor Labrada singled home Parker.
Drew Romo doubled and Daniel Montano tripled for the first-place Indians (24-18), who hold a two-game lead over Eugene and Hillsboro
.
