Gonzaga baseball earns No. 2 seed at Blacksburg Regional hosted by Virginia Tech for NCAA Tournament

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

Had the Gonzaga Bulldogs won the West Coast Conference baseball tournament, they might have been picked to host an NCAA Regional round.

But the 10th-ranked Zags fell short of a WCC championship, and the NCAA’s selection committee is sending them across the country.

The Bulldogs will be traveling to Blacksburg, Virginia, to open their stay in the national tournament, the field of which was revealed Monday morning during the NCAA’s selection show.

Gonzaga, the region’s No. 2 seed, is set to square off with third-seeded Columbia of the Ivy League at 10 a.m. PST at English Field on the campus of Virginia Tech – the top seed in the double-elimination Blacksburg Regional and the No. 4 overall seed in the NCAA.

The Zags compiled a 36-17 record this year, winning every regular-season series in WCC play en route to their second consecutive NCAA Tournament bid. Gonzaga was eyeing a top-16 national seed and the right to host an NCAA Regional in Spokane, but dropped two games against San Diego at the WCC tourney, including a 15-12 decision in 11 innings in the championship round Saturday.

The Lions (30-16) claimed the Ivy League championship last weekend and are making their seventh appearance at the NCAA Tournament, and first since 2018.

Friday’s game, which will be streamed on ESPN+, pits Gonzaga’s stellar pitching staff against a productive Columbia lineup. The Zags rank 15th nationally in ERA (3.90) and 11th in strikeouts per nine innings (10.6). The Lions boast a .302 batting average, good for 29th in the NCAA, and 60 home runs.

The winner of the GU/Columbia matchup will meet the victor of a game between Virginia Tech (41-12) and fourth-seeded Wright State (30-25). The Blacksburg Regional champion will move on to face the winner of the Gainesville (Florida) Regional in a super regional – a three-game series against another advancing team – for a chance to qualify for the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

This story will be updated.