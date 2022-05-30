Gonzaga baseball to open NCAA Tournament at Blacksburg Regional against Columbia

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

If the Gonzaga Bulldogs had won the West Coast Conference baseball tournament, they probably would have been picked to host an NCAA Regional round.

But the Zags fell to San Diego on Saturday in the WCC championship, and the NCAA’s selection committee is sending GU across the country.

The Bulldogs will be traveling to Blacksburg, Virginia, to open their stay in the national tournament, the field of which was revealed Monday morning during the NCAA’s selection show.

Gonzaga, the region’s No. 2 seed, is set to square off with third-seeded Columbia at 10 a.m. PST at English Field on the campus of Virginia Tech – the top seed at the Regional and the No. 4 overall seed in the tournament. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

The Zags compiled a 36-17 record this year, winning every regular-season series in WCC play en route to their second consecutive NCAA Tournament bid. The Lions (30-16) claimed the Ivy League championship last weekend.

The winner of the GU/Columbia matchup will meet the victor of a game between Virginia Tech (41-12) and fourth-seeded Wright State (30-25). The Blacksburg Regional champion will move on to face the winner of the Gainesville (Florida) Regional in a Super Regional hosted by No. 13 overall seed Florida.