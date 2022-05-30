Riverfront Park’s red wagon closed for repairs

By Nick Gibson The Spokesman-Review

Spokane’s iconic 26-ton red wagon will be closed for three weeks starting Tuesday while it gets some much needed TLC.

Contractors for Spokane Parks and Recreation will give the wagon a fresh coat of red paint, in addition to making some small metal repairs, the city park department said in a news release. Spokane-based Modern Construction and Consulting Services will make the repairs slated to cost $73,000. The company was awarded the contract as the lowest bidder.

Modern Construction and Consulting Services will strip all existing paint and rust, repair sections of metal and apply new paint and primer to match the original color. The paint for the project was donated by Sherwin Williams.

This is the first time the wagon will receive significant repairs since its construction 33 years ago, according to the news release. Entitled ‘The Childhood Express,’ the public art piece, which is also a slide for children, was created by Ken Spiering for the Centennial Celebration of Children in 1989.

The functional art and its immediate area will be fenced off for the duration of the repairs. Nearby walkways will remain open to public use.