Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Thomas K. Yale and Carisa V. Volkenburgh Yake, both of Spokane Valley.

Michael M. Parker and Raelene K. Parker, both of Spokane.

Skyler M. Seubert and Haley M. Hogaboam, both of Cheney.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Elm Creek LLC v. Kjelli Swensen, restitution of premises.

Ponderosa Ventures Landing off Pines LLC v. Colby Jones, restitution of premises.

Tamara Portch v. Sarah Cousins, seeking damages for injuries caused from a motor vehicle collision.

Spokane Neighborhood Action Partners v. Troy Carper, restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Jeffrey Artis, restitution of premises.

Bella Tess LLC v. Daphne Tyus, restitution of premises.

Qualstar Credit Union v. Bobby L. Bruce, money claimed owed.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Webb, Daniel B. and Stacie J.

Charles, Francis M. and Hopper, Denice E.

Binderim, Samantha L. and Boyd, Alec L.

Wohrle, James E., Jr. and Alexis S.

Wylde, Anna P. and Jacob L.

Blackhall, Destiny L. and Clifford B.

Madriz, Josie J. and Madriz-Marin, Luis

Anach Gonzalez, Wuilber and Verdecia Avalos, Yamiselis

Modica, Brett H. and Freer, Megan B.

Williams, Kristine K. and Michael E.

Hayes, Sheyenne N. and Caleb J.

Antonson, Jaelene M. and Scott P.

Russell, Christopher J. and Matley, Kenneth W.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Richard L. Hood, 38; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to violation of order.

Dale A. DeVault, 46; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Levi D. Morris, 29; 12 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree domestic assault and fourth-degree domestic assault.

Jamie B. Robinson, 46; 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to residential burglary and five counts of violation of order.

Christian W. Cabral, 42; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Judge Tony Hazel

Jessica M. Schwartzenberger, 32; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to two counts of third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Anson L. Graves, 46; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of two counts of harassment.

Heather M. Fourstar, 41; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Xavier W. Packineau, 19; one day in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to three counts of third-degree assault.

Kevin J. Taylor-Nunley, 24; 108 months in prison, after pleading guilty to first-degree rape of a child.

Margaret T. Benner, 40; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Kiani M. Cleveland, 33; 14 days in jail, obstruction of an officer and theft.

Isaiah R. Corn, 20; 47 days in jail, obstruction of an officer, second-degree reckless burning and false statement.

Carl J. Diana, 43; $500 fine, one day in jail, reckless driving.

James A. Erickson, 31; $500 fine, one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

David V. Stefoglo, 31; 90 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.