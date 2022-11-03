Washington records
Nov. 3, 2022 Updated Thu., Nov. 3, 2022 at 8:48 p.m.
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Thomas K. Yale and Carisa V. Volkenburgh Yake, both of Spokane Valley.
Michael M. Parker and Raelene K. Parker, both of Spokane.
Skyler M. Seubert and Haley M. Hogaboam, both of Cheney.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Elm Creek LLC v. Kjelli Swensen, restitution of premises.
Ponderosa Ventures Landing off Pines LLC v. Colby Jones, restitution of premises.
Tamara Portch v. Sarah Cousins, seeking damages for injuries caused from a motor vehicle collision.
Spokane Neighborhood Action Partners v. Troy Carper, restitution of premises.
NWI Serrano LLC v. Jeffrey Artis, restitution of premises.
Bella Tess LLC v. Daphne Tyus, restitution of premises.
Qualstar Credit Union v. Bobby L. Bruce, money claimed owed.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Webb, Daniel B. and Stacie J.
Charles, Francis M. and Hopper, Denice E.
Binderim, Samantha L. and Boyd, Alec L.
Wohrle, James E., Jr. and Alexis S.
Wylde, Anna P. and Jacob L.
Blackhall, Destiny L. and Clifford B.
Madriz, Josie J. and Madriz-Marin, Luis
Anach Gonzalez, Wuilber and Verdecia Avalos, Yamiselis
Modica, Brett H. and Freer, Megan B.
Williams, Kristine K. and Michael E.
Hayes, Sheyenne N. and Caleb J.
Antonson, Jaelene M. and Scott P.
Russell, Christopher J. and Matley, Kenneth W.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Rachelle E. Anderson
Richard L. Hood, 38; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to violation of order.
Dale A. DeVault, 46; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.
Levi D. Morris, 29; 12 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree domestic assault and fourth-degree domestic assault.
Jamie B. Robinson, 46; 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to residential burglary and five counts of violation of order.
Christian W. Cabral, 42; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.
Judge Tony Hazel
Jessica M. Schwartzenberger, 32; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to two counts of third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.
Anson L. Graves, 46; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of two counts of harassment.
Heather M. Fourstar, 41; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.
Xavier W. Packineau, 19; one day in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to three counts of third-degree assault.
Kevin J. Taylor-Nunley, 24; 108 months in prison, after pleading guilty to first-degree rape of a child.
Margaret T. Benner, 40; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Mary C. Logan
Kiani M. Cleveland, 33; 14 days in jail, obstruction of an officer and theft.
Isaiah R. Corn, 20; 47 days in jail, obstruction of an officer, second-degree reckless burning and false statement.
Carl J. Diana, 43; $500 fine, one day in jail, reckless driving.
James A. Erickson, 31; $500 fine, one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.
Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan
David V. Stefoglo, 31; 90 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.