Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Timothy S. Newbiggin and Marlee J. MacArthur, both of Spokane.

Christopher G. Mueller and Rochelle A. Crowe, both of Spokane Valley.

Victor E. Hartman and Rebecca B. Jackson, both of Spokane.

Zachary G. Burland and Selena R. Styren, both of Spokane.

Gared T. Tilch and Heidi F. Oltman, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

American Capital Realty Group Inc. v. Diante A. Booth-Lloyd, restitution of premises.

Daniel D. Mollenhauer v. Mariah Carter, restitution of premises.

American Capital Realty Group Inc. v. Amy Roth, restitution of premises.

Palouse Family Apartments LLC v. Jessica Boyd, restitution of premises.

Revere 2020 Building Owner LLC v. Austin Blanchard, restitution of premises.

Kathleen Kennedy v. Kami Carpenter, restitution of premises.

Goodale & Barbieri Company v. James Cranford, restitution of premises.

iRE LLC v. Henry D. Dedeaux, restitution of premises.

Windermere Equity Brokers LLC v. Theresa L. Serna, restitution premises.

Asha and Cathy Pryor v. Marcus Martin, complaint for damages.

Axos Bank v. Kenneth W. Neidigh, complaint for possession of personal property, monies due and judicial foreclosure of lien.

City of Spokane v. AFO LLC, Nathan D. Eggers, et al., complaint for abatement of a public nuisance and injunctive relief, drug and chronic nuisance.

Housego Properties LLC v. Arrotta’s Automax and RV LLC, et al., complaint.

Logan and Mary Lundahl v. Home Boys, Inc., complaint for specific performance of sale, contract, fraud and violations.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Davis, Shadra L. and Marshon K.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony Hazel

Thomas B. Torngren, 45; 141 days in jail with credit given for 141 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Victoria A. Hannon, 33; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, driving while intoxicated amended to physical control.

Roper C. Crosthwaite, 25; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Brianna M. Davies, 22; 18 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Brooklyn L. Anderson, 22; $250 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Jessica N. Cannon, 30; $500 fine, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Julia A. Davidson, 30; five days in jail with credit given for five days served, first-degree criminal trespassing.

Lisa R. Bingham, 54; $990.50 fine, one day in jail converted to 15 days of electronic home monitoring, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.