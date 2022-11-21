Driver crashes into Shadle High School after medical emergency

A car crashed into the Shadle Park High School on Monday afternoon, causing major damage to the school’s library, according to Spokane Public Schools and the police.

No students or staff were injured in the accident, school spokesman Ryan Lancaster said. However, the car broke several of the large glass windows in the high school library, which is located on the east side of the school, police spokeswoman Julie Humphreys said.

“I was doing some work in a separate room in the library when all of a sudden me and a few other people heard a huge bang and crash,” said Shadle Park senior Jeremy Howard. “We were like ‘No way there was just an accident,’ so we stepped outside the room and no closer than 25 feet away was a crashed car in the side of the library.”

Lancaster said the vehicle penetrated the building.

Humphreys said the vehicle was traveling south on North Ash Street when it collided with another vehicle, hit a fence and veered into the school.

“The glass had flew everywhere and I was in complete shock,” Howard said. “I mean the car almost went straight (through the steel beams).”

The accident appeared to have stemmed from a medical issue suffered by the driver.

No one has been charged with a crime in connection with the incident, she said.