Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Nicholas A. Falcone and Nicole A. Simpson, both of Spokane Valley.

Richard E. Thornton, of Spokane Valley, and Cynthia R. Brody, of Spokane.

William E. Brimberry and Makayla D. King, both of Liberty Lake.

Robert L. Hibbard and Denise L. Craig, both of Spokane.

Cody J. Garza, of Coeur d’Alene, and Tess R. Watson, of Post Falls.

Nakota L. J. Sutherland and Tara M. Jaime, both of Spokane Valley.

Linus B. Jacobson and Karen J. Whiteaker, both of Spokane.

Ryan E. Knowles and Darya N. Shingarey, both of Greenacres.

Caleb E. Powers and Kelsey M. Jones, both of Lakeside, Mont.

Darren C. Isaacs, of Spokane, and Jessica A. Olsen, of Cheney.

James P. Lantz and Brooke M. Holter, both of Loon Lake.

Daniel A Philp and Charity K. Culver, both of Liberty Lake.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Al Wingett v. Andrea Rowe, restitution of premises.

Rockwood Property Management LLC v. Travis L. Erickson, restitution of premises.

Goodale and Barbieri Company v. Jeremy Evans, restitution of premises.

US Bank National Association v. Deborah J. DeMars, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Lindee Treweek, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Franco Armoni, money claimed owed.

Anita Kelsey v. Kirynn Rehm, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

State Farm Fire and Casualty Insurance Co. v. Laurianne Jamme, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Danica H. Anzaldo v. Macon Supply Inc., seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Thorne, Jesse A. and Itzel R.

Legal separations granted

Branning, Tasha and Jason

Criminal sentencings

Judge Annette S. Plese

Jamal A. Stokoe, 26; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Antonio G. Jimenez, 31; 30 months in a prison-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to violation of order.

Danielle L. Mendez, 28; $3,925 in restitution, 16 days in jail with credit given for 16 days served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft and attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Nicholas D. Apperson, 29; 70 days in jail with credit given for 70 days served, 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after being found guilty of residential burglary and violation of order.

Adam J. Peterson, 43; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and violation of order.

Wyatt L. Oatman, 26; 56 days in jail with credit given for 56 days served, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.

Patrick Bokna, 37; 51 days in jail with credit given for 51 days served, 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and fourth-degree domestic assault.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Desmond J. Decoteau, 20; 22 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Jeremy J. Lafleur, 31; 14 days in jail, five counts of protection order violation.

Raelee F. Meshell, 36; 16 days in jail, first-degree criminal trespassing and third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Brandie L. Tompkins, 38; 67 days in jail converted to 90 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.