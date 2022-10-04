Sandpoint student threatens in video to bring gun, ‘shoot up’ school, police say

Police on Monday arrested a Sandpoint High School student who admitted to threatening to bring a gun to “shoot up” the school, Sandpoint police Chief Corey Coon said in a statement.

The student posted on TikTok that they were upset with another student and made a reference to bringing a gun to the school, another student reportedly told high school administration.

Sandpoint police said they did not believe there was a credible threat to the high school, but were taking precautions to ensure school safety.

The student was charged. It wasn’t clear what charges the student faces. More details were not immediately available.