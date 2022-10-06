Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Devon A. Kiely and Karlee D. Moore, both of Spokane.

Kyle M. Fischer and Korri L. Link, both of Spokane Valley.

Geovoni L. Flores and Leslie R. Larson, both of Spokane.

Aidan C. Nett and Mariah H. Daceus, both of Cheney.

Jacob G. Estes and Elizabeth M. K. Velonza, both of Spokane Valley.

Lorenzo E. Delgado Martin and Kate J. Rogers, both of Deer Park.

Brett C. Horstketter and Briana L. Lough, both of Spokane Valley.

Jackson T. Norton and Samantha L. Tipton, both of Spokane.

Jason M. Bryan and Misti L. Flood, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Dustin Croff v. Sarah Krieger, restitution of premises.

Dennis L. Langhofer v. Jordan D. Boone, money claimed owed.

Whitney Veloski v. Jocelyn Miland, complaint for personal injuries.

Jon Adams v. Lita Quarles, restitution of premises.

Jon Adams v. Ryan Fatone, restitution of premises.

Spokane Teachers Credit Union v. Francie R. Dopkins, money claimed owed.

Steven Clay v. Sahara Group LLC, Saadgi MGMT, Inc., et al., complaint for personal injuries.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Denlinger, Julie L. and Evan M.

Zmuda, Maryann and Haney, Samuel

Donahue, Charles P. and Laura C.

Simpson, Melinda M. and Joshua A.

Strauser, Lisa L. and Edward W.

Davey, Sheryl I. and Guy L.

Wolz, Steven R. and Elaine M.

Burdge, James C. and Rachel D.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Keith J. Meade, 23; one day in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Samuel H. Palmer, 32; $350 fine, one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Cordon R. Pyeatt, 45; 90 days in jail, cyberstalking.

Navin D. Ramrattan, 22; $600 fine, one day in jail, first-degree negligent driving.

Anastasia T. Wilson, 33; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Cody J. Peterson, 34; $750 fine, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless endangerment.

Anafiel B. Williams, 31; 15 days in jail, 12 months of probation, third-degree theft.

Jonathan Paredes Nanez, 34; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Cody J. Robbins, 29; 16 hours of community service, six months of probation, reckless driving.

Dillon L. Smedley, 31; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Adrianne M. Sielaff, 34; $750 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Ivan V. Primakov, 37; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Kellie L. Robinson, 43; $750 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Kristine L. Walters, 37; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.