Mon., Oct. 10, 2022
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
10:07 a.m.: NLDS: Philadelphia at Atlanta FOX
12:37 p.m.: ALDS: Seattle at Houston TBS
4:37 p.m.: ALDS: Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees TBS
6:37 p.m.: San Diego at L.A. Dodgers FS1
Basketball, NBA Preseason
4 p.m.: Memphis at Orlando NBA
7 p.m.: Portland at Golden State NBA
Hockey, NHL
4:30 p.m.: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers ESPN
7 p.m.: Las Vegas at Los Angeles ESPN
Soccer, International Women
11:30 a.m.: United States at Spain ESPN2
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: ALDS: Seattle at Houston 700-AM
4 p.m.: ALDS: Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees 700-AM
Sports Talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM
All events subject to change
