Sports

On the air

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

10:07 a.m.: NLDS: Philadelphia at Atlanta FOX

12:37 p.m.: ALDS: Seattle at Houston TBS

4:37 p.m.: ALDS: Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees TBS

6:37 p.m.: San Diego at L.A. Dodgers FS1

Basketball, NBA Preseason

4 p.m.: Memphis at Orlando NBA

7 p.m.: Portland at Golden State NBA

Hockey, NHL

4:30 p.m.: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers ESPN

7 p.m.: Las Vegas at Los Angeles ESPN

Soccer, International Women

11:30 a.m.: United States at Spain ESPN2

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

11 a.m.: ALDS: Seattle at Houston 700-AM

4 p.m.: ALDS: Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees 700-AM

Sports Talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM

All events subject to change

