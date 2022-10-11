Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Kennedy L. Eikum, of Spokane Valley and Danielle R. K. Brown, of Green Acres.

Daniil K. Fedoruk and Kiley A. Koehler, both of Spokane.

Maurice Morales and Raquel N. J. Guerra, both of Spokane.

Brock M. Chapman and Hanna R. Nilson, both of Spokane.

Andrew C. Cole and Alexandra R. Talla, both of Spokane.

Nathaniel J. Norman and Brittany L. Carson, both of Spokane.

Timothy W. Treadway and Brenda L. Demarrias, both of Spokane.

Christopher D. Groves and Alysia L. Brewer, both of Spokane Valley.

Roy A. Fredericks and Jami R. Eastin, both of Bastrop, Texas.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Black Realty Management v. Kaleb Auckland, restitution of premises.

Corey D. Bryant v. Andrew Slette, restitution of premises.

Sine Timor Holdings Inc v. Josh P. Willoughby, seeking quiet title.

Linda A. Ferderer v. Tamara Shaffer, seeking quiet title.

Cyrus A. Fairley v. Amanda R. Cheers, restitution of premises.

Thomas M. Geiger v. Jessica S. Lafors, restitution of premises.

2424 University Place v. Bethany Jordan, restitution of premises.

Dezda Finn Properties LLC v. Isabelle Vickery, restitution of premises.

Meeds Inc. v. Deborah Martin, restitution of premises.

Andy W. Louie v. Jason Thompson, restitution of premises.

Wescom Credit Union v. Estate of Myron L. Ababurko, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Ryli S. Warnock, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Jacolby Rivers, money claimed owed.

Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Company v. Dylan D. Ott, money claimed owed.

Russell R. Corkrum v. Camp Automotive, Inc., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Barrientos, Sara E. and Gonzalez, Adrian B.

Jakubenas, Heather and Lee J.

Nelson, Carrie C. and Eric D.

Christopherson, Melanie J. and Dwayne O.

Spurlock, Corey E. and Krishel H.

Torres, Manuel and Priscilla M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Tanner L. Curtis, 30; $988.71 in restitution, 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property and second-degree theft.

Mark V. Johnson, 32; 84 days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Shane E. Morse Winn, 23; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree theft.

Jamie L. Flemming, 27; 55 days in jail with credit given for 55 days served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Judge Tony Hazel

Christopher J. Huntsinger, 26; 72 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Devin C. Perez, 24; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Raymond C. Schulte, 57; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Paul B. Ponischil, 23; $3,482.91 in restitution, 20 days in jail with credit given for 20 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree organized retail theft, and two counts of first-degree trafficking in stolen property.

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Chris A. Silva, Jr., 48; $2,216 in restitution, 23 days in jail with credit given for 23 days served, after pleading guilty to money laundering.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Anthony J. Johnson, 58; 54 days in jail with credit given for 54 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of two counts of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Cole B. Bashor, 24; $750 fine, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Jessica L. Bradley, 31; 19 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Ryan W. Croson, 33; 20 days in jail, false statement to a public servant.

Judge Donna Wilson

Jason W. Flaming, 22; 40 days in jail with credit given for 11 days served, fourth-degree assault and two counts of no contact order violation.

Logan J. Freer, 25; 21 days in jail with credit given for 21 days served, fourth-degree assault.

Andria N. Hayes. 30; 30 days in jail with credit given for 11 days served, two counts of no contact order violation.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Cassandra L. Moffitt, 31; 12 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Luis A. Molina Ortiz, 60; $500 fine, one day in jail converted to eight hours of community service, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended reckless driving.

Jeffery Note, 27; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Keetah A. Owens, 41; 18 days in jail, third-degree theft.