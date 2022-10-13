South Asian Cultural Association presents Shanti Ragas

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

Note: Indian vegetarian dinner available for purchase starting at 5:15 pm.

After a three-year absence, the South Asian Cultural Association will once again host an evening of traditional Indian music at Unity Spiritual Center.

“Our last concert was in 2019,” said Sreedharani Nandagopal, SACA president. “We were scheduled for April 2020, but had to cancel due to COVID.”

The small nonprofit has been bringing culturally diverse programs to the area for 35 years.

“We went into quiet time (during COIVD), but many people wrote to us asking when we’d host the program,” Nandagopal said.

A cultural grant from the city of Spokane means that this year’s concert, “Shanti Ragas (Peaceful Melodies)” will be free to the public. A raga is a melodic framework for improvisation.

“The three classical musicians will play in a Jugalbandhi style which is like a conversation between instruments,” Nandagopal said.

While the saxophone isn’t a traditional Indian instrument, Phil Scarff has pioneered the performance of North Indian classical music on the soprano saxophone. A noted jazz musician, he leads the acclaimed world jazz ensembles Natraj and the Lewis Porter-Phil Scarff Group.

Scarff appears with Anjan Saha and Arup Chattopadhyay.

Saha is a composer whose sitar music reflects the highest standard of Indian classical music and Chattopadhyay is a top-notch tabla accompanist and soloist. He’s performed with the legendary Ravi Shankar on tours throughout the world, including performances at Carnegie Hall, Kennedy Center and Lincoln Center.

On Oct 14 Friday, the artists will conduct three workshops for students; two at Mead High School and one at Highland Middle School.

“The workshops were made possible through a grant from Innovia Foundation,” said Nandagopal said.

She has grandchildren at both schools. The workshops will explore Indian music and the featured instruments.

“It will be nice for my grandchildren to experience their Indian culture with their classmates,” she said.

“Our goal is to educate and enhance the knowledge of Spoken citizenry about the global cultures especially South Asian cultures.”

Taste of India restaurant will provide vegetarian meals for purchase before the concert at Unity Spiritual Center.

Nandagopal expressed gratitude for the continued support of the community and hopes to see many first-time as well as returning guests at the event.

“This isn’t Bollywood – this traditional, classical Indian music,” she said. “It’s melodious and meditative. You can just relax.”