Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Jennah Wanner scores late to lift Gonzaga Prep to GSL title; Teryn Gardner has game-winning goal for Mead

Oct. 17, 2022 Updated Mon., Oct. 17, 2022 at 9:29 p.m.

From staff reports

Roundup of Monday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League

Girls Soccer

Gonzaga Prep 2, Mt. Spokane 1: Jennah Wanner scored the go-ahead goal in the 79th minute and the Bullpups (12-3, 8-0) defeated the Wildcats (8-4, 5-3).

The win gave Gonzaga Prep the GSL league title.

Lewis and Clark 1, University 0: Ruby Shaw scored the game-winning goal during a 6-5 shootout and the Tigers (12-3, 6-2) defeated the Titans (9-5, 4-4).

Shelby Dirks made five saves while Aubree Carpenter made 13 to keep the game scoreless through overtime.

Mead 1, Ferris 0: Teryn Gardner scored the go-ahead goal in the 81st minute and the Panthers (11-3, 6-2) defeated the Saxons (2-10, 1-7).

Ridgeline 4, Cheney 2: Preslie Young scored two goals, including the go-ahead goal in the 54th minute, and the Falcons (9-3, 5-3) beat the Blackhawks (7-8, 3-5).

Kate Hunter added a goal and assist for Ridgeline. Alex Miller and Kaiti Low scored for Cheney.

North Central 6, Central Valley 2: Emily Todd scored four goals and the Wolfpack (4-6, 2-6) defeated the Bears (0-12, 0-8).

Maya Turnbull scored one goal and assisted on two others for North Central.

VolleyballLakeside 3, University 0: Gabriella Rodriguez and Avery Huff had 13 kills apiece and the Eagles (12-3, 10-1) defeated the Titans (9-5, 4-3).

Morgan Hiatt had 19 aces for University.

