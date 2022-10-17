Prep roundup: Jennah Wanner scores late to lift Gonzaga Prep to GSL title; Teryn Gardner has game-winning goal for Mead
Oct. 17, 2022 Updated Mon., Oct. 17, 2022 at 9:29 p.m.
From staff reports
Roundup of Monday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League
Girls Soccer
Gonzaga Prep 2, Mt. Spokane 1: Jennah Wanner scored the go-ahead goal in the 79th minute and the Bullpups (12-3, 8-0) defeated the Wildcats (8-4, 5-3).
The win gave Gonzaga Prep the GSL league title.
Lewis and Clark 1, University 0: Ruby Shaw scored the game-winning goal during a 6-5 shootout and the Tigers (12-3, 6-2) defeated the Titans (9-5, 4-4).
Shelby Dirks made five saves while Aubree Carpenter made 13 to keep the game scoreless through overtime.
Mead 1, Ferris 0: Teryn Gardner scored the go-ahead goal in the 81st minute and the Panthers (11-3, 6-2) defeated the Saxons (2-10, 1-7).
Ridgeline 4, Cheney 2: Preslie Young scored two goals, including the go-ahead goal in the 54th minute, and the Falcons (9-3, 5-3) beat the Blackhawks (7-8, 3-5).
Kate Hunter added a goal and assist for Ridgeline. Alex Miller and Kaiti Low scored for Cheney.
North Central 6, Central Valley 2: Emily Todd scored four goals and the Wolfpack (4-6, 2-6) defeated the Bears (0-12, 0-8).
Maya Turnbull scored one goal and assisted on two others for North Central.
VolleyballLakeside 3, University 0: Gabriella Rodriguez and Avery Huff had 13 kills apiece and the Eagles (12-3, 10-1) defeated the Titans (9-5, 4-3).
Morgan Hiatt had 19 aces for University.
