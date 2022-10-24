Spokane man sentenced to 15 years in prison for drug trafficking

A Spokane man was sentenced in federal court to 15 years in prison on Monday for drug trafficking.

Corey A. Darilek, 41, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine in July, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office on Monday.

An investigation into Darilek’s activities led to the discovery of more than 1 pound of methamphetamine and heroin, as well as multiple firearms and about $10,000 in cash, the statement said.

Darilek reportedly told law enforcement that he had been trafficking drugs for a long time and had recently been involved in a 20-pound meth transaction in Montana. He estimated that he received multiple pounds of meth and several ounces of heroin each week from a supplier, which he then distributed throughout Spokane.

Darilek is said to have quit court-ordered drug treatment twice before becoming a fugitive for nearly a year, the attorney’s office said. Because of Darilek’s failure to comply with his release conditions and fugitive status, Judge Thomas O. Rice enhanced Darilek’s sentence.

“Mr. Darilek imported and distributed large-quantities of methamphetamine into the Spokane area. Then, after the court afforded him numerous opportunities to enter drug treatment, he absconded twice and became a fugitive.” U.S. Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref said in the statement. “This sentence removes Mr. Darilek from the community for 15 years and reiterates my office’s commitment to ensuring that those who distribute dangerous narcotics in Eastern Washington are held accountable.”

The case was investigated by the Spokane Police Department as well as the Drug Enforcement Administration.

“The sentence imposed on Mr. Darilek should put those on notice who seek to bring harm to our communities by distributing illegal narcotics,” said Jacob D. Galvan, acting special agent in charge of the DEA Seattle Field Division. “The DEA, along with its partners, will pursue them and hold them accountable no matter how long it takes.