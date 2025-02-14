Spokane woman sentenced to 8 years for role in People’s Park murder

A judge sentenced a 21-year-old Spokane woman to eight years in prison Friday for her role in the death of Andy Hernandez, who was found bound and gagged to death in People’s Park in 2022.

“You don’t deserve pity,” Andy’s brother, Freddie Hernandez, said to Larren Parker. “You will always be a coward, just like your other two partners.”

Parker was the third and last person to be sentenced for Andy Hernandez’s killing. John Birgen, 28, and Randy Slone, 29, were both sentenced to over 30 years in prison for their roles in his death.

Slone told police at the time that all three were there as they tied Andy Hernandez’s hands together and taped his mouth. They put him in the car, and Birgen drove to a dog park.

Slone told police Birgen used a large rock to hit Andy Hernandez in the head and grabbed the rope that was around Andy Hernandez’s neck and pulled it, court documents say. Slone said Parker was in the car at the time of the murder.

Andy Hernandez, 51, died of blunt-force trauma and lack of oxygen, the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled. He had a broken neck, extensive injuries to his throat, including a broken bone, and severe blunt-force trauma to the back of his head. The motive for the killing, Slone said, was that Birgen alleged Hernandez raped someone, according to court records. Andy Hernandez’s family has maintained this is false.

“You knew this was going to happen,” Freddie Hernandez told Parker via Zoom. He said his brother “wasn’t ready” to leave the world at the time of his death.

“I wish you all the worst,” he added.

Parker’s mother, Shannon Karlinsey, spoke in Friday’s sentencing. She told the court that her daughter is a victim of trauma from a police raid and was diagnosed with PTSD at the age of 7. While in an out of juvenile detention, Karlinsey alleged her daughter was a victim of predatory adults. Parker cannot read or write, her defense attorney mentioned.

“She loves animals and rescues them,” her mother said. “When she was arrested, she was at the maturity level of a 15-year-old. She has grown a great deal.”

A statement from Parker was read to the court because she does not know how to write. Parker told the court and the family of Hernandez that she was sorry, and that she was “on a path of destruction” before her arrest. Since, she has been building her faith in a higher power.

“I have a plan for my release from prison,” her statement said.

Spokane Superior Court Judge Julie McKay told Parker there was “a lot of damage done” that will never be fixed, and she hopes Parker understands that. She then sentenced her for second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit kidnapping.

“Actions have consequences,” McKay said. “It doesn’t matter what your excuses might be … I hope you understand that … And make sure this never happens again.”