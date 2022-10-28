Washington records
Oct. 28, 2022 Updated Fri., Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:40 p.m.
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Eric A. Mewhinney and Clarissa J. Ross, both of Newman Lake.
Richard C. Olson, of Otis Orchards and Jamie L. Wopschall, of Spokane.
Roger D. Lew and Ashley N. E. Mendoza, both of Spokane.
Kahar Momand and Yasmine Mahdaoui, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
MTM Combination LLC v. Barbara E. Johnson, restitution of premises.
Windermere Equity Brokers LLC v. Trisha T. Hoyt, restitution of premises.
LT Property Management LLC v. Ray A. Lopez, restitution of premises.
CSC Riverpark Spokane Realty LLC v. Carlos Boullard, restitution of premises.
Lanzce G. Douglass Property Management Inc. v. Gary L. Neff, restitution of premises.
Whitewater Creek Inc. v. David McCray, restitution of premises.
Numerica Credit Union v. Ann R. McCurdy, money claimed owed.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Yaklin, Shayna R. and David B.
Alfaro, Antonio and Anita L. M.
Dormady, Matthew W. and Serena C. R.
Walker, Jacqueline and Casey
Sentosa, Nathaniel and Thomas, Tara L. Naureen
Legal separations granted
Ramsey, Christine A. and Carl R.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Annette S. Plese
Nicholas A. O’Neill, 31; 120 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle and second-degree assault.
Steven M. Perry, 36; 66 months in prison, after pleading guilty to first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
Judge Michael P. Price
Tyrone L. Gardipee, 37; 43 months in prison, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle, second-degree theft, fourth-degree assault and attempt to elude a police vehicle.
Judge Tony Hazel
Nicholas B. Adams, 34; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of harassment.
Courtney D. Hall, 28; eight months in jail with credit given for 15 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.
Judge John O. Cooney
Kirt Y. Miller, 59; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree view depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
Judge Rachelle E. Anderson
Brandon G. Fortune, 28; 12 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree domestic assault, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, violation of order, third-degree theft and obstructing a law enforcement officer.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Donna Wilson
Nicole L. Eliason, 36; one day in jail, protection order violation.
Bobby D. Million, Jr., 27; 76 days in jail with credit given for 76 days served, fourth-degree assault.
Lotta M. Gaab, 30; seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, two counts of no contact order violation.
Nichole F. White, 36; 204 days in jail with credit given for 204 days served, fourth-degree assault.
Noel C. Richards, 42; 77 days in jail with credit given for 77 days served, fourth-degree assault.
Mark H. Schwartzenberger, II, 22; 60 days in jail with credit given for 47 days served, fourth-degree assault.
Ronald L. Scribner, 42; 52 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.
Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender
William D. Messenger, 32; $750 fine, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.
Judge Patrick T. Johnson
Cody A. Campbell, 31; 60 days in jail with credit given for 12 days served, 48 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless endangerment.
Renee L. Cluck, 44; 180 days in jail with credit given for 73 days served, fourth-degree assault.
Judge Richard M. Leland
Heather M. Fourstar, 41; 100 days in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.
William A. Stephens, 50; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.
Sheila L. Thompson, 40; $500 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Brenton L. Upchurch, 38; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
