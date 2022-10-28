Washington seeking applicants for Chronic Wasting Disease Advisory Council

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is seeking applicants for a new Chronic Wasting Disease Advisory Council.

The Department is forming a community-based group specifically focused on advising WDFW’s director on implementation of the Chronic Wasting Disease Management Plan. This group will also provide input on a University of Washington social science research project that seeks to understand the uncertainties, risk perceptions, and issues of trust that may define public support and opposition for CWD management, according to an agency news release.

WDFW Director Kelly Susewind will appoint between 12 and 16 members to the group based on their interest in CWD and their ability to communicate their perspectives in a productive manner to the Department and stakeholders.

To ensure the group represents a diversity of views, WDFW especially encourages applicants who can represent urban and rural communities, agricultural and timbered landscapes, land trusts, hunters, anglers, wildlife enthusiasts, academia, and conservation organizations to apply. Applicants may be affiliated with an organized group, but affiliation is not required.

Applications must be submitted in writing with the following information:

Name, address, telephone number, and email address.

Explanation of interest and reasons for wanting to serve.

Demonstrated effectiveness in communication.

Ability to attend weekday and weekend meetings, both in person and virtually.

Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 to Donny Martorello, Wildlife Program Chief Scientist by email or by mail at Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, PO Box 43141, Olympia, WA 98504-3141.

CWD Advisory Council members are appointed to terms ranging from one to three years. Members should be available for meetings beginning as early as mid-January 2023. Council members, upon request, can be reimbursed by WDFW for travel expenses to attend meetings.