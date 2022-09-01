Motorcyclist dies in Spokane Valley collision with car

A motorcyclist died in a crash involving a car late Wednesday afternoon in Spokane Valley.

Spokane Valley deputies were called to the crash at about 4:40 p.m. at Greenacres Road and Alki Avenue, according to a Spokane Valley Police Department news release. Spokane Valley Fire Department personnel provided CPR to the motorcyclist, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

The driver of the car told investigators he was traveling east on Alki and proceeded into the intersection after stopping at the stop sign. The motorcyclist was traveling north on Greenacres and collided with the rear passenger side of the vehicle.

Initial information indicated the driver of the car was not impaired and has not been charged, deputies said.

The crash is under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash and has not been contacted by deputies is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference No. 10115307.