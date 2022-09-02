Air quality alert issued for Eastern Washington due to wildfire smoke
Sept. 2, 2022 Updated Fri., Sept. 2, 2022 at 8:22 p.m.
The National Weather Service issued an air quality alert for Eastern Washington through 8 a.m. Sunday because of wildfire smoke.
Smoke had already drifted into the Spokane area Friday, and the weather service said more was expected to come overnight.
Particulate matter levels may reach unhealthy for sensitive groups and could reach unhealthy levels for all groups for people near wildfires, according to the National Weather Service. Air quality concerns will continue for counties with nearby wildfires, and residents may see smoke from outside the state impacting the region.
When the air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups, those people should limit time outside, avoid strenuous outdoor activity and purify indoor air or limit the amount of smoke that gets in, the weather service said.
When air quality is deemed unhealthy, everyone should follow those steps.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.