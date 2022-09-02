Air quality alert issued for Eastern Washington due to wildfire smoke

The National Weather Service issued an air quality alert for Eastern Washington through 8 a.m. Sunday because of wildfire smoke.

Smoke had already drifted into the Spokane area Friday, and the weather service said more was expected to come overnight.

Particulate matter levels may reach unhealthy for sensitive groups and could reach unhealthy levels for all groups for people near wildfires, according to the National Weather Service. Air quality concerns will continue for counties with nearby wildfires, and residents may see smoke from outside the state impacting the region.

When the air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups, those people should limit time outside, avoid strenuous outdoor activity and purify indoor air or limit the amount of smoke that gets in, the weather service said.

When air quality is deemed unhealthy, everyone should follow those steps.