Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jeffrey A. Duncan and Victoria R. Seymour, both of Spokane.

Wyatt M. Shelley and Emily D. Terhaar, both of Spokane Valley.

Noah S. Cruz and Abigail E. Harlow, both of Liberty Lake.

Brent R. Runge, of Spokane and Tammy L. Gonzales, of Chandler, Arizona.

Cole W. Wren and Raegan K. Clark, both of Spokane.

John R. Carlson and Peggy L. McGuire, both of Deer Park.

Lance V. Anders and Diana R. Clark, both of Spokane.

Teigan M. B. Glidewell and Shae C. Estinson, both of Spokane Valley.

Loman J. Cole and Kyra N. Phillips-Winkler, both of Spokane.

James R. C. Minick and Hayley M. Tuttle, both of Spokane.

Noah D. Joseph and Brittany E. Johnson, both of Spokane.

Aleksandr S. Vasilyev and Enessa E. Yurkin, both of Spokane.

Nathan I. Beardall and Sarah G. Sweetser, both of Rockford.

Michael W. Evans and Sherry A. Vickaryous, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Progressive Direct Insurance Co. v. Crystal S. Trampus, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Jeremy Deforge v. Jennifer Best, restitution of premises.

Numerica Credit Union v. Esther D. Palms, money claimed owed.

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. Dwayne Gartman, restitution of premises.

Jayme Cozzetto v. Jacob N. Morford, money claimed owed.

Michael Roll v. Jayme Koerselman, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Helena One LLC v. John Doe, seeking quiet title.

Gorden Whetstine v. Sheena K. Autry, restitution of premises.

Spokane Plex 1 LLC v. Corbin Renfroe, restitution of premises.

Copper Landing LLC v. Jazmene McClellan, restitution of premises.

Black Realty Management Inc. v. Jerry Lord, restitution of premises.

Rockwood Lodge Owner LLC, et al. v. Dragon Built Construction, complaint for breach of contract and claim against registration bond.

Western Peterbilt LLC v. 4CF LLC, money claimed owed.

Andy Louie v. Jordan I. Gamble, restitution of premises.

McGillivray Properties LLC v. Michael and Danielle Pickens, complaint.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Cole M. Kendall, 30; 55 days in jail with credit given for 55 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Richard J. Johnson, 54; 12 months in prison with credit given for 128 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree rape.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Andrew J. Niemi, 45; 107 days in jail with credit given for 107 days served, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Judge Michael P. Price

Holly R. Doheny, 26; 26 days in jail with credit given for 26 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.