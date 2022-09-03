Former Washington State standout offensive linemen, current Seattle Seahawks Abraham Lucas, Liam Ryan visit Pullman

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

PULLMAN – Two former pillars for Washington State’s football program returned to the Palouse to support their old team in its season opener.

Abraham Lucas and Liam Ryan, both of whom started 42 games for the Cougars over the past four seasons, showed up to Gesa Field on Saturday ahead of WSU’s Week 1 matchup against Idaho.

Lucas was selected in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft by the Seattle Seahawks. The Everett, Washington, product appears to have won the Seahawks’ starting job at right tackle. Lucas earned first-team All-Pac-12 recognition in four consecutive seasons at WSU.

Ryan, who started his final 29 games as a Cougar after playing left guard earlier in his career, went undrafted after the 2021 season and signed a free-agent contract with Seattle in May. Ryan didn’t make the cut for Seattle’s 53-man roster, but he was signed to the team’s practice squad last week.

Lucas and Ryan chatted with former teammates and coaches before raising WSU’s Ol’ Crimson flag during pregame festivities.

