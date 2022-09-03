Spokane Indians hit into game-ending double play in 10th inning, lose to Vancouver 7-6

They had a chance.

Trailing by one in the bottom of the 10th inning, the Spokane Indians had runners at the corners with one down.

Nic Kent flied out to medium right field and Mateo Gil broke toward the plate. Seeing the throw, Gil put on the brakes – but it was too late. He got into a rundown, and was eventually put out at the plate to end the game.

Glenn Santiago scored on a sacrifice fly in the top half of the 10th and the Vancouver Canadians held off the Indians 7-6 in a Northwest League game at Avista Stadium on Saturday. Vancouver leads the seven-game series 5-1.

The Indians (27-32) have lost nine of their past 12. They trail Vancouver (36-23) by 51/2 games with seven to play in the overall season-record tiebreaker for the second playoff spot.

Spokane got off to a quick start. Braiden Ward led off the first with a walk, stole second and scored on a double into the left-field corner by Eddy Diaz.

Dasan Brown led off Vancouver’s third with a single, went to second on a groundout and scored on PK Morris’ two-out RBI single to tie it at 1.

Spokane’s Colin Simpson led off the fourth with a double into the right-field corner, moved to third on a groundout and scored on Ronaiker Palma’s sacrifice fly.

Vancouver got to Williams in the fifth. He lost No. 9 hitter Garrett Spain on a full count and Brown followed with a single. Damiano Palmegiana stepped in and hit a three-run homer to straight center – his third in four games and 13th of the season – and 4-2 lead.

Rainer Nunez doubled, then Williams picked up a couple of groundouts. But Gabby Martinez lined an RBI single to center and Indians manager Scott Little came out with the hook.

Williams allowed five runs on nine hits and a walk over 42/3 innings.

The Canadians put the first two hitters on against reliever Anderson Pilar in the sixth. With two down, Pilar uncorked a wild pitch, allowing Spain to scamper home to make it 6-2.

Simpson’s single in the eighth put runners at the corners with one down. Drew Romo struck out, but Palma lined a single off the leg of Canadians reliever Eric Pardinho, and Hunter Goodman scored from third without a throw.

Pardinho limped off with the aid of trainers.

Gil walked against Devereaux Harrison to load the bases for Robby Martin Jr., who lined a two-run single to right-center and make it a one-run game.

Bladimir Restituyo pinch-hit for Cristopher Navarro and his infield single drove home Gil with the tying run.

Ward beat out an infield single to load the bases again and Vancouver made its second pitching change of the inning. T.J. Ward came in and struck out Diaz to strand three and leave it tied.